‘Wheels are going to fall off’ – Mbuso Khoza on his return to ‘Umkhokha: The Curse’

The legendary actor portrays Maphalala in the show

Legendary actor, Mbuso Khoza is returning to ‘Umkhokha: The Curse’. Picture: Supplied

Actor and musician Mbuso Khoza is thrilled about his much-anticipated return to Mzansi Magic’s hit telenovela, Umkhokha: The Curse

The legendary actor portrays Maphalala in the show, a character deeply rooted in faith and culture.

Opening up about his return, Khoza expressed his excitement for his character’s comeback.

“Maphalala has returned as a family man, but he will be tested to the core as a man of faith and culture.

“His character’s life is about to be shaken up, and he will have to make some tough decisions,” he shared.

Without revealing too much, Khoza hinted at upcoming drama, saying, “All I can say is things are going to fall apart.”

His role on the show extends beyond his on-screen presence as he has also played a significant role in Umkhokha: The Curse’s album the Ikhaya lamaJudiya.

In addition to Khoza’s return, Umkhokha: The Curse viewers were also introduced to a new character, MaThwala, played by Ukhozi FM’s former radio presenter Sthandwa Nzuza.

MaThwala is Maphalala’s cunning sister-in-law and the second wife of Maphalala’s younger brother, Bhekumuzi.

Describing her character, Nzuza said: “MaThwala is two-faced, not nice, and her husband is also not a nice person. Their plan has been a hostile takeover of umuzi kaMaphalala (Maphalala’s home) through ukuhlugumeza uMaZulu (mistreating MaZulu).”

ALSO READ: ‘That offer was an insult’: Zuluboy on ‘Umkhokha: The Curse’ role dispute

Reactions to Khoza and Nzuza’s characters

The return of Maphalala and the introduction of MaThwala have brought more drama and energy to the show, much to the delight of the fans.

Here are a few reactions from X:

#UmkhokhaTheCurse I can't get over Maphalala's isiZulu, i could listen to him speak all day everyday. He makes me smile. — Inkwali_yenkosi (@Ms_Shamase) August 20, 2024

Can't wait to see you today sthandwa.been a fan since Durban gen — Mnqobi Mngoma (@Mnqobi_niles) August 1, 2024

NOW READ: Rugby star turns into axe killer: The chilling fall of former Blue Bulls player