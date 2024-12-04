Beloved singer Jan Bloukaas dies at 25

Singer Jean du Plessis, known by his fans as Jan Bloukaas, has lost his battle with brain cancer. He died on Tuesday evening at the age of 25.

The news was posted on his official Facebook page on Wednesday morning. “It is with great sadness that we share the news with you that Jan Bloukaas, Jean du Plessis, went to his heavenly home last night. His bright laugh, love, fighting strength and care for others leave a void in us,” the statement reads.

It goes on to say that Bloukaas’ family and loved ones thank everyone for their prayers and support and ask for privacy at this time. “His music lives on, and his voice will always be with us. We will miss you, but know you are where you need to be.”

From ‘Kaas Elke Dag’ to ‘God Kan’: Bloukaas inspires

Bloukaas rose to fame with his song Kaas Elke Dag. He released three more albums before the last one, God Kan, was released on 29 November. The album features well-known artists, such as Hunter Kennedy from Die Heuwels Fantasties, Karlien van Jaarsveld and Francois van Coke.

He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2022 and often shared content on his journey with his followers, to whom he referred to as “katte”. He also regularly paid tribute to other celebrities, such as radio personality Mark Pilgrim and mumble rapper Angie Oeh, who lost their battles with cancer.

On 28 October 2022, he wrote on his Facebook page: “I’m halfway through my first chemo and radiation treatment sessions. 15/30 waxed. It’s rough, but we are rougher! Believe me, boys, you can go much further than you think. It all depends on what, or rather who, you find your strength in.”

Bloukaas: Faith, hope, and a cancer comeback

Bloukaas also used the platform to share his faith journey with his followers. On 7 November 2022, he shared that being a Christian is not about missing out on the sadness in life. “I don’t know much, but I think it’s something more people struggle with than we think. We will suffer! Just keep your head up. The fight is not yours, and thank God for it.”

On 9 January this year, Bloukaas was ready to take on the world again with the announcement that the cancer had shrunk. “The cancer has shrunk. Time to make music and tour again. You people are my everything. Praise the Lord!”

He also said he would have been happy if it had stayed the same. “It’s shrinking, and the colour is also fading. However, on 24 January, Bloukaas posted a video with his one eye taped closed and announced that he was now also suffering from facial paralysis (Bell’s palsy).

Fighting spirit after cancer setback

On 6 June, he again shared the bad news with his followers, saying that cancer had spread.

“I still wanted to make a lot of music for you all. I’m not saying it’s over; I still believe in miracles. However, I’m not in a position to ask for a miracle.”

On 29 November, Bloukaas shared his last update with his “katte”.

He is survived by his father, Daan, mother, Ronelle, and brothers, Stephan and Johan.

Listen to ‘Vir Oulaas’ from the album ‘God Kan’ here:

