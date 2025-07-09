‘Learn to stand your ground and say no’: Mawhoo on thriving in Amapiano’s male-dominated scene

Mawhoo was recently named Spotify’s EQUAL Africa Ambassador for July 2025.

South African vocalist Mawhoo is making waves in the Amapiano genre with her unique sound and rising success in a male-dominated industry.

Mawhoo, whose real name is Thandeka Ngema, was recently named Spotify’s EQUAL Africa Ambassador for July 2025, a recognition of her growing influence and artistic impact.

The EQUAL Africa programme is part of Spotify’s global initiative to spotlight and support women creators by equipping them with the tools and platforms they need to thrive in the music industry.

Mawhoo’s journey in music began in 2018 with the release of her debut single Umshado, which she credits as the beginning of her professional breakthrough.

“The positive feedback from people and the reception to the track made me realise that I can do this thing. But I’ve always been passionate about music from a young age,” she said.

Her path to success, however, has not been without its challenges. As a woman in the industry, Mawhoo said she faced not only creative limitations but also pressure to conform.

“There was a time when people used to make me do music and a sound that didn’t resonate with me; I couldn’t be creative fully and be expressive, so people used to assume I couldn’t sing or that I wasn’t talented.

“I was often bullied, and that made me stressed, but instead of leaving music, I carried on and didn’t give up. I used that to push myself.”

Now regarded as one of the leading voices in Amapiano, she believes her success comes from staying true to herself.

“I’ve empowered myself, and I make decisions that feel right to me. I don’t do things just to please others. I don’t do anything that’s going to make me feel uncomfortable. If a space doesn’t serve me, I walk away.”

Mawhoo on breaking barriers and setting boundaries

Speaking on the broader challenges women face in the music space, Mawhoo said the industry often blurs professional and personal boundaries.

“As a woman, even beyond the music industry, there are challenges that we face. We are subjected to being wanted and approached by men promising us love or looking for intimacy, even in professional settings.

“As women, learn to stand your ground and say no. Teach people to respect you and your decisions. Don’t do things because you want to please others and want to be favoured — don’t sell your soul.”

