Bianca Naidoo’s efforts to be recognised as Riky’s ‘wife’ about to get the green light – report

After fans were rendered speechless that the late Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado was never officially married to the mother of his children, Bianca Naidoo, an update on her attempts to be the executor of his estate has been given.

In August a report claimed she was taking legal action in a bid to be appointed as the executor of his estate.

Naidoo wanted to be recognised as his legal wife.

According to a report published by Sunday World, Naidoo was facing off against the Joburg Master of the High Court and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

It has now been reported by EWN that the Home Affairs department has abandoned its bid to stop Naidoo from being recognised as his legal wife.

The Citizen reached out to Naidoo’s representative for comment and is still waiting for a response.

Riky and Naidoo were together for nearly a decade. Naidoo wanted to have both entities recognise her as Riky Rick’s wife and grant her the role of executrix of his estate.

It was also reported that Riky Rick didn’t have a will, in such cases the master of the court has had to determine an executor for the rapper’s estate.

In the legal papers reportedly seen by the Sunday World, Naidoo said as a pair they lived as a married couple, were committed to each other and that they never felt the need to formalise their union.

According to Naidoo their families have recognised them as a married couple since 2013.

Riky bought her a promise ring in 2015 and another in 2020.

Naidoo has continued Riky’s legacy. It was announced on Tuesday after a successful Cotton Fest in Johannesburg, for the first time Cape Town will experience the diverse culture gathering as well in December.

Cotton Fest Joburg took place in April in memory of the late rapper.

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele