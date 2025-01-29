Big Zulu ‘safe and strong’ after being discharge from hospital
The rapper was involved in a car accident on Sunday.
South African rapper, Big Zulu. Picture: Instagram
Award-winning rapper Big Zulu, real name Siyabonga Nene, has been discharged from hospital.
The rapper was hospitalised at Netcare Alberton Hospital in Ekurhuleni after being involved in a car accident.
On Sunday, 26 January, his team released a statement announcing the news and requesting prayers for his speedy recovery.
When the accident occurred, the Nkabi Records boss was travelling in his maroon BMW 325i in Germiston, which suffered significant damage.
ALSO READ: 4 school children die daily in accidents: Outcry over road carnage
Big Zulu grateful for life
Sharing an update with his 1.5 million followers on Instagram, the rapper said he was safe and strong.
“Nkabi Nation, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you very much for your prayers. I am safe and strong.
“I’d like to thank the doctors and ladies at Alberton Netcare for the love they have given me.
“I am very grateful to my sisters and brothers for taking care of me. Thank you very much. I am safe and well,” he wrote in isiZulu on Instagram.
Two weeks, two accidents
Just about two weeks before Big Zulu’s accident, one of his artists, Xowla, was also involved in an accident with his BMW 4-Series.
Xowla, whose real name is Xolani Shabalala, told Daily Sun that he does not believe the accidents were coincidental.
“We don’t believe people have the power to get us involved in car accidents, and we will not give people that unnecessary credit. We believe in God, and we believe this is God’s plan.”
NOW READ: ‘I was misunderstood’ — Bonni Bee opens up after ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ eviction
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.