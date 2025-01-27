Actress Brenda Ngxoli receives over R100k after distressing videos on social media

Social media influencer Mandisi Ntshangase initiated the fundraising for Brenda Ngxoli.

Legendary actress Brenda Ngxoli has received more than R100 000 in donations after opening up about her struggles on social media.

Award-winning social media influencer Mandisi Ntshangase initiated the fundraising after Brenda posted a couple of distressing videos over the weekend, including one showing a heated argument with her mother.

After raising over R50 000 over the weekend, on Monday, Mandisi revealed that over R30 000 more had been raised, with additional donations still coming in.

Pictures: Mandisi’s Instagram stories.

He also posted a proof of payment, showing that Ferguson Films had contributed R50 000.

Brenda Ngxoli: ‘I am grateful’

Brenda clarified in one of her videos that she never asked for financial assistance, but was grateful for the support.

“I’ve cried so much, feeling like no one was listening, but this time, you all did something I didn’t expect,” she said.

She added: “Mandisi, I have not spoken to you, and I want to thank you for what you did. A lot of people have been giving me support, calling me, and I am grateful.

“I didn’t ask for money, but thank you because God knows I needed it. I was worried about how I’d [provide] for my baby. I want to thank each and every one of you for reminding me that I am also human.”

Family issues made public

Brenda also posted a video showing a heated argument with her mother, in which both accused each other of abuse.

Brenda’s mother is heard saying: “Beat me, you are used to beating me up… The world knows what you do to me”. Brenda then denies the claim, calling it defamation of character.

“Hit me, I am carrying my baby, and you are carrying a stick. It’s what you usually do… And this is defamation of character. I will get you arrested.”

Brenda said she never intended to expose that part of her life on social media.

“It was not my intention to post this journey. This is something that I thought I would take to the grave with me, but I guess secrets and wounds will one day all come to the forefront,” she added.

