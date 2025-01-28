‘I was misunderstood’ — Bonni Bee opens up after ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ eviction

Bonni was evicted on Sunday alongside Savage.

Savage and Bonni Bee became the first housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother house this season.

Bonni, who faced backlash on social media just days before her eviction, believes that staying true to herself in the house may have contributed to her early departure.

Social media users called for Bonni and Ashley to be evicted after they made unsettling remarks about Kay B, a contestant who had opened up about her struggles as a rape survivor.

One of Bonni’s comments that sparked outrage was her comment that Kay B, as a rape survivor, seemed “too comfortable going around naked and allowing men to touch her”.

Bonni: ‘I feel like I was misunderstood’

Speaking to The Citizen, Bonni said she feels her comments were misunderstood.

“I definitely feel like I was misunderstood because I believe there were two sides to the story. On one side, yes, she was abused, and I do sympathise with her and understand what she has gone through.

“But on the other side, her saying that she had to sleep with different men for basic needs — I will never understand that because that was a choice she made on her own,” she said.

She added: “I won’t feel pity for the choices she made, but for the other part of it, I do feel bad that she went through something she had no control over.”

Bonni admitted she could have handled the situation differently.

“I would have definitely handled the situation better. I could have gone and spoken to Kay B personally so that we could have a discussion about it, allowing her to understand where I was coming from and maybe educating her about a different perspective.

“Alternatively, she could have come to me in a mature manner to say, ‘Bonni, Nate told me this, and I want to hear your side of the story’.”

Bonni said she believes public perception played a significant role in her eviction.

“My character, being a wholesome character, made people think I was rude or insensitive.

“So, the lesson I’ve learned is that, as much as I enjoy being myself, I think being myself is too much for some people, and I get misunderstood. I might need to learn to be quieter. But I’ve also learned to be more observant.”

Future plans

Despite her eviction, Bonni said she remains optimistic about the future.

“My journey is far from over. This is just the start of a new chapter. You’ll see me as a media mogul — whether it’s acting, presenting, or in the cannabis business.

“I also aspire to be a brand ambassador for the South African Blood Bank,” she said.

