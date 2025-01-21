Illegal mining raid in Germiston ends in fatal shootout [PICS]

Police clashed with alleged illegal miners in Germiston, leaving one dead, another injured, and four detained. A suspect with a rifle remains at large.

An illegal mining raid in Germiston saw police exchange fire with suspects, killing one and arresting four. Picture: Facebook/EMPD

An illegal mining operation in the Germiston, Ekurhuleni area turned deadly after one suspect was wounded and another was declared dead on the scene during a shootout on Tuesday morning.

As South African law enforcement continues to clamp down on illegal mining activities, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) intervention unit officers conducted an operation at the Marathon informal settlement at around 4:30 am.

During the operation, an officer was confronted by a group of males who reportedly opened fire at the officers using a rifle, a 9mm, and revolver firearms.

Zama zama suspects opened fire at EMPD

“Officers tactically responded, and a shootout ensued, which led to one suspect being wounded and the other suspect being declared dead on the scene,” the EMPD said in a statement.

An illegal mining raid in Germiston saw police exchange fire with suspects, killing one and arresting four. Picture: Facebook/EMPD

Gauteng Emergency Services (EMS) transported the wounded suspect to OR Tambo Memorial Hospital, according to the EMPD.

ALSO READ: Calm in Tembisa after taxi drivers force passengers out of cars

One suspect who was in possession of a rifle managed to flee the scene, but four other suspects were nabbed and detained at the Primrose Police Station.

The Acting EMPD Chief of Police, Julius Mkhwanazi, said the EMPD will not allow a repeat of the Stilfontein case in the City of Ekurhuleni.

An illegal mining raid in Germiston saw police exchange fire with suspects, killing one and arresting four. Picture: Facebook/EMPD

Metro police shootout

Metro police engaged in another shootout with suspects in Selby, Johannesburg, on Sunday evening, fatally wounding one suspect.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers were patrolling when they saw three male suspects on foot wearing dark clothing and carrying side bags.

ALSO READ: Dumped baby found alive in Diepsloot pit latrine reunited with mother

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the officers followed the man, and when they attempted to stop them by activating the patrol vehicle’s blue lights, the men immediately opened fire on the vehicle, with one round striking the rear left door of the patrol car.

“The officers exited the vehicle and pursued the suspects on foot. Despite repeated warnings and orders to stop, the suspects continued to fire upon the officers,” Fihla added.

“In response, the officers returned fire. One suspect was fatally wounded and pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services.”

Suspect fatally wounded

The other two suspects fled the scene and are still at large.

Authorities recovered one revolver (.38 special), five empty cartridges, four cellphones, and one wallet at the scene. The recovered firearm is linked to a case in Klerksdorp.

ALSO READ: Mandela’s grandson doesn’t appear in court as co-accused seek bail in hijacking case

The Johannesburg Central Police Station opened a case of attempted murder.