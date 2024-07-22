Bontle Modiselle on bringing authenticity and relatability to ‘Secure the Bag’

The second season of the show premiered earlier this month…

Bontle Modiselle has stepped in as the new presenter of Secure the Bag, taking over from last season’s hosts, Casper Nyovest and Pamela Mtanga.

The show, dedicated to empowering young people with financial literacy, entrepreneurial skills, and personal branding insights, premiered its first episode of the second season on 11 July.

Speaking to The Citizen, Bontle expressed her excitement about leading such impactful discussions.

“I am very excited. Initially, I was slightly intimidated because the conversations around finance and financial literacy can be quite daunting,” she admitted.

“I don’t take money lightly, nor do I take the understanding of it lightly. But I was happy to take over as the new host because I think it is important that a familiar voice from a familiar face speaks to things that are genuine and really matter.”

Bontle emphasised the importance of bringing her personal experiences to the show for a unique perspective.”

“There’s nothing more unique than a personal experience. It’s the things I’ve lived, the mistakes I’ve made, the things I’ve known and not known. Sharing them from an honest and authentic space brings a unique perspective.”

The TV presenter and choreographer shared that her goal is to ensure that the panel’s insights are relatable and practical.

“I wanted to make sure that what I brought out of everyone on that panel was their professional knowledge and expertise, shared in a personal way so that the audience can relate, understand, and practically apply the information.”

Financial literacy within the entertainment industry

Bontle also highlighted the significance of financial literacy within the entertainment industry.

“People within the entertainment industry are not known to be the most financially educated or the most financially savvy, and so I think it’s imperative that people within the entertainment industry and people outside of the entertainment industry, across various industries, just get a grip on their financial literacy and are able to control their finances.

“The economy of the entertainment industry is very inconsistent. The best way to learn from those who’ve come before us is to apply ourselves differently, to learn from them and not make the same mistakes.”

About Season 2 of ‘Secure the Bag’

Secure the Bag is an educational series designed to inspire and equip individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary for financial success and stability.

This season, Bontle is joined by a diverse panel of experts, including popular content creator Okay Wasabi, entrepreneur Lerato “Tlee” Moiloa, PowerPlay Energy’s Marketing Manager Sebenzile Ngcobo, and brand diversification specialist Sibu Mabena from Duma Collective.

Additional insights come from Liberty’s Tom Crotty, economist Zandi Makhoba, behavioural scientist Shalia Naidoo, and financial advisers Amanda Dusse and Luvhani Makoni.

