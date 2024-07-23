Mandy Wiener shares story of mysterious mugging at launch of History channel’s show

Weiner is the host of 'Great African Crimes' which uncovers the details behind some of the most riveting crimes from South Africa’s past.

Host of Great African Mysteries, John Robbie and Mandy Wiener who is the host of Great African Crimes. Picture: Supplied

Journalist Mandy Wiener, attempting to encapsulate the essence of the History Channel’s show Great African Mysteries and Great African Crimes, told the story of how she mysteriously survived being a crime victim as a young journalist.

“The car pulled up next to me, two guys alighted from the vehicle and I had a 702 microphone in my hand and one of the men pulled out a gun and pointed at me and said ‘give me all of your belongings’,” said Wiener of her experience as a young reporter.

“I hit record on my microphone… I recorded the whole thing, it was just instinct. The guy saw my microphone and said ‘are you from 702?’ I said ‘yes’ and he proceeded to apologise, while holding me up at gunpoint.

“He said they were looking for somebody else, gave me all my things back and then disappeared. I had recorded it, so the next morning it was on the John Robbie show,” said Wiener to rapturous laugher in the room.

She was speaking at the launch of the History Channel show at the Multichoice premises in Randburg on Tuesday morning.

The show will be launched during the channel’s ‘Crime Month’ in October.

“I’m looking forward to telling these stories and working with a great team of producers and creators. I hope to bring my two decades of experience in the news environment, telling crime stories, to this project,” said Weiner, who is also an author.

Robbie’s return

Seasoned broadcaster and former rugby player John Robbie’s Great African Mysteries returns for a second season.

The show returns to investigate three of South Africa’s most fascinating and little-known mysteries after a successful first instalment last year.

On Tuesday morning guests watched one of the episodes from the second season which unearths the secrets behind the ancient walled kingdom of Thulamela, nestled within Kruger National Park.

Dating back to the 15th century, its ruins unveil a rich history of trade and culture, offering a unique glimpse into Africa’s past.

The discoveries made at ancient kingdoms like Thulamela challenge the long-held belief that trade between the people of South Africa and other parts of the world began when the Dutch landed in the Cape.

Left to right: Nazarene Khan – A+E Networks Africa Regional Manager, Mandy Wiener – host of Great African Crimes, John Robbie – host of Great African Mysteries, Sian Clark – CMP Producer and Rozanne Mckenzie – MC for the launch event.

A+E Networks Africa Marketing Manager, Anita Gardini, said: “The first documentary was so well received that we’re delighted to be able to bring viewers a second instalment. The History Channel Africa believes that it’s important to reflect South African voices and stories.

“These snippets of history are incredibly fascinating, but they are not very well known so we are honoured to be able to share these stories that matter.”

Great African Mysteries returns to screen on 3 August.

