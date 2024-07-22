J’Something honoured to sing Portuguese national anthem in clash against the Springboks

Being asked to sing a national anthem ahead of an international sporting event is an honour in itself.

The dignified act was made more endearing for musician J’Something as his country of birth Portugal, took on the country he was raised in, South Africa in a rugby match over the weekend.

“It’s hard to find the words. It’s a moment that allowed me to reflect. I’ve grown up and formed my identity in South Africa. I can’t say I’m a South African without saying I’m Portuguese,” J’Something told The Citizen.

Real name Joao da Fonseca, J’Something moved to South Africa from Portugal as a seven-year-old with his family for a better life.

“I called her [mother] afterwards to reflect on the decisions and sacrifices we’ve made.”

This wasn’t the first time J’ Something belted out a national anthem ahead of a rugby match, he once sang Nkosi sikelel’ Afrika ahead of a Springboks and All Blacks clash at Ellis Park.

“I would’ve loved to sing both anthems, but the agreement was only about me singing the Portuguese national anthem. But I’m truly honoured to sing the Portuguese national anthem…I never thought I’d even see Portugal play rugby” said the Mi Casa lead-singer.

The South African national anthem was sung by former Idols SA winner Jody Williams.

The singing rugby player

The moment was somewhat of a full circle for J’Something, who grew up playing rugby in high school while attending one of the country’s prestigious sporting schools, Graeme College.

“I played rugby, I absolutely loved the sport,” said J’Something who played for Graeme College’s first team for three years.

“I have 49 caps in the first team, I have full colours. When I look back, music was not at the forefront of what I wanted to do growing up. Coming from a traditional school with a lot of history, your focus is trying to make it to Craven Week and get colours,” averred the singer.

J’Something first played as a forward in the lock position and then moved to the backline where he played as a winger and an outside centre.

He said he played rugby throughout high school but had to hide his participation from his mother because she didn’t like him playing in the sport.

“She never watched any of my games, she thought I’d get hurt,” said J’Something. The renowned singer shared that his mother wasn’t in attendance at Bloemfontein to watch her son sing the Portuguese national anthem. “She gets super emotional about things; she prefers to be in the background.”

The restaurateur

The media personality became a restaurateur in early 2023 when he opened The Artistry by J’Something in Sandton which has merged his passions for food and music.

“We’ve hosted different local artists to show their work, we have a theatre we use for films…we also have unplugged shows. It’s a place where artists connect with the community.”

“The business is going well. I don’t run it to increase revenue, having said that I’m a businessman, not a clown. We are able to hire 30-plus staff members who are able to support their families” he said.

