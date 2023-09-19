Burna Boy concert postponed, just four days before the event

US rapper DaBaby’s Mzansi appearance was also confirmed to be rescheduled to November.

Grammy award winning Burna Boy’s concert at FNB this weekend is set to be postponed. Picture: burnaboygram/Instagram

Just four days before he was set to perform at FNB Stadium, Nigerian artist Burna Boy’s concert has now been postponed.

The Citizen is yet to receive a response from the organisers, Airlocked Events Management & Projects but the postponement is confirmed by TicketPro’s website which said the concert had been “temporarily postponed until further notice”.

Just a few days ago, the Grammy award-winning Burna reminded his fans he was still coming to Joburg, simply posting this weekend’s date and the city’s name.

The event organisers were not available for comment at the time of writing.

Last month, to try to boost stadium attendance and raise numbers for the Burna Boy show, Orlando Pirates promised to give the first 250 people to buy season tickets for Pirates home games free Burna Boy concert tickets.

“We encourage you to act fast as the first 250 people to purchase season tickets win free tickets to attend Burna Boy’s concert at FNB Stadium,” the club said on its website.

The reasons for the postponement were unclear. However, only Phase 1 of the ticket sales had sold out. These range from R765- R1,510.

The phase 2 tickets, which are still are available range from R950 to R2,660. The pricier Platinum Package also remains available.

Another postponement

Burna Boy is not the only international artist who has had to change his plans of performing in Mzansi. Controversial US rapper Da Baby’s performance in Joburg set for the end of the month has been also been postponed to November.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we’ve had to make a change. The Empower Africa Concert has been postponed to November 18th,” read the statement from event organisers, Empower Africa Concert.

The event was marred by scepticism from fans, with some asking whether DaBaby would be able to fill a venue as big as the FNB by himself. The gigantic stadium has a capacity of 94 736.

Some wondered if the real reason for the rescheduling could be slow ticket sales.

In a now deleted tweet, a Kaya FM personality ridiculed the suggestion that the US rapper would fill the continent’s biggest stadium.

The organisers said the venue had been changed.

“We’re excited to announce our new venue, Mary Fitzgerald Square, Newtown Johannesburg,” averred the statement.

The organisers weren’t available for comment, but only released the statement.

Ticket holders are safe

Those who have already bought tickets were reassured their purchases remained valid, despite the change of date and venue.

“To all of you who’ve already bought tickets, your tickets are still 100% valid for the new date. You don’t need to worry at all. Your spot at this incredible event is secure.”

Empowering artists

No big names were announced to open up for DaBaby, with the organisers creating a talent search for undiscovered artists to get a chance to open up for the US rapper.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response to our auditions, and our team has been hard at work. We’re thrilled to announce that the Top 30 contestants have been chosen. But the journey isn’t over yet. Contestants, keep your eyes on our timeline because we’ll soon reveal who successfully makes it through to the group stages,” read the statement.

Five up and coming artists will be selected to be opening acts.

