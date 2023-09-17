WATCH: ‘We continue to struggle’ – AKA’s father speaks 7 months after the rapper’s passing

Tony Forbes revealed that he is working on a new book inspired by AKA...

AKA‘s father says he is still trying to come to terms with his son’s passing seven months after he was brutally killed.

The multi-award-winning rapper was shot and killed on 10 February in Florida, Durban, earlier this year.

During an interview on eNCA this morning, Forbes said his family is still trying to accept that AKA is no more.

“We are okay, but it is very difficult. I think after seven months you start getting to that stage where life is carrying on, and for me, at this point, I feel the gap, the hole of him not being with us anymore.

“I have my bad, very bad, and better days, and I think it will be like that for a while. It wasn’t just losing a child, but the circumstances and the emotional side is still very much there. The tears are very close, anything can trigger an emotional state. “

A book in honor of AKA

Forbes revealed that he is working on releasing a book. He said AKA’s passing inspired him to write it.

“I remember a couple of days before his funeral, his friends came out, colleagues and artists and almost two to three hours they all spoke about his journey, and I remember feeling proud and grateful at that moment, though it was painful and raw…and I thought, what if those stories could be in a book format. And it’s one of the projects that I have started on. It will probably take a year or so…” he said.

“Kairo is a very strong and resilient child”

Speaking about AKA’s daughter, Kairo Forbes, he said she is a strong child and talks about her father when she wants to.

He added: “She did a track at Joburg Day, for example. She was very brave and said no one else is coming with me. I am doing it alone. But after that… She got sad because she missed her dad at that moment.”

