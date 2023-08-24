Orlando Pirates fans enticed to attend home games with free Burna Boy tickets

Pirates fans have another reason to attend the team’s home games, as season ticket holders could get tickets to the Burna Boy concert.

Orlando Pirates have promised the first few season ticket buyers free Burna Boy tickets for his concert in September. Picture:@orlandopirates/Twitter/ burnaboygram/Instagram

To try boost stadium attendance, Orlando Pirates has promised to give the first 250 people to buy season tickets for Pirates home games free Burna Boy concert tickets in September.

“We encourage you to act fast as the first 250 people to purchase season tickets win free tickets to attend Burna Boy’s concert at FNB Stadium,” the club said on its website. Pirates plays its home games at Orlando Stadium, while the Soweto derby is played at FNB Stadium.

Grammy award winning Burna Boy returns to South Africa after headlining the Delicious Festival last year, which was marred by complaint’s from attendees who grumbled about the chaos that erupted around Kyalami due to massive traffic jams and other logistical issues as thousands of his fans clambered to see him perform.

This move by the Sea Robbers will enticing to Pirates fans who also enjoy the Nigerian’s music.

Ticket prices

The average ticket to watch a PSL game costs about R50 and half of the games on the league’s fixture list are played at home, the other away.

One would spend just below R800 for watching Pirates home games throughout the season. Of course this depends on which game one is watching, as a Pirates versus Sundowns game will be slightly pricier than a game against Chippa United. A season ticket costs R600.

“The season ticket package has been tailored with the die-hard supporter in mind. Priced at just R600, this incredible offer grants you access to all of the club’s home DStv Premiership fixtures throughout the entire 2023/24 season,” said Orlando Pirates.

The first phase of the Burna Boy tickets have already been sold. These tickets are broken down into Level 5 (R765), Field Golden Circle (R2 020) and the Field General Admission (R1 510). The second phase of the tickets remain available, but these range from R950 to R2 600.

While the Platinum Package to the concert is north of R5 000, which includes a buffet meal, parking and access to the bar.

Reaction

“Siyabonga [thank you] it’s not bad for a start, hopefully the innovation can be further explored and diversified to accommodate options like a family package, with a section/s in the stadium customised to be family and child friendly particularly on amenities like toilets, non-smoking zone etc,” Thulani Skosana said on Twitter.

Some social media users seem to have already bought the season tickets, but were concerned by not receiving confirmation of their purchase. Others saw this as an opportunity to press for Soweto club to finally establish a women’s team.

“Though we welcome the season tickets, I think it was done hastily, did you do proper consultation? Are we allocated seats? How about those who sing? Theoretically it will make sense but practically I don’t think it will. Historically we know South African fans only attend games,” @Lebogan86265941 said on X (Twitter).

