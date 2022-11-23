Cassper Nyovest fights tears at DJ Sumbody’s memorial

Kaunda Selisho

Friends, family and fans filled up the Lewende Woord Church in Centurion, Gauten, on Wednesday to remember the beloved Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody.

He was remembered fondly by friends, family and collaborators who took to the stage throughout the day to say a few words about their late friend, brother and son.

The memorial was MC’d by comedian Peter “Mashata” Mabuse who went against the grain by wearing black for his duties during the memorial service that called on attendees to wear all-white outfits.

Cassper Nyovest fights tears

Taking to the podium to say a few words about his friend, rapper Cassper Nyovest began his speech at DJ Sumbody’s memorial by recalling how their friendship began.

“How I became friends with him is a little funny story, I don’t know if it’s appropriate to tell it here but I’m going to tell it because he is my friend. One day, he pulled me [aside] at a party, I think I was booked at Ayepyep…” he began.

He said it was in 2014 or 2015 and DJ Sumbody warned him about a woman he was dating, stating that he could see how much Cassper loved the unnamed woman but that she was not a good person.

He briefly dated Amanda Du-Pont in 2014, before moving into another relationship with Boity thereafter.

Cassper also spoke about what a breakout hit their collaboration Monate Mpolaye was and how DJ Sumbody had some tongue-in-cheek feedback for him about what was missing from the rapper’s performance when he performed the song at the infamous Global Citizen concert at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in 2018.

“He was an old soul, very grounded, very rooted, you know… It was sort of like you had a father and a friend in one person. He asked very simple questions that were very difficult to answer but after that question, you would re-evaluate your life,” said the rapper.

According to Cassper, DJ Sumbody was great at solving problems, and that is when the rapper struggled to get through his speech after being moved to tears when faced with the reality of the loss of his friend.

“He was one person you could always call, you could be brutally honest with him and he wouldn’t take offence. No matter how much you fought with him, he wouldn’t change how much he loved you.

“I’m going to miss you, I love you, my prayers go out to his family, his mom, his partner, his siblings, his business partners, his employees. I know you’re hurting but may God be with you,” concluded Cassper.

WATCH the DJ Sumbody memorial live stream below:

DJ Sumbody’s funeral is set for Saturday, 26 November, at 7am at Ga-Masemola, Apel Fourways Cross.

READ NEXT: ‘I can’t take this’ – Cassper Nyovest tweets through the pain of losing DJ Sumbody