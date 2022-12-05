Video: Musa Keys storms off stage at Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium, angered by bad sound 

Kaunda Selisho

Fans who made their way to this year’s Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium event hosted by Cassper Nyovest have been complaining that the event was marred by bad sound. The sound was reportedly so bad that it caused one of the artists on the lineup – Musa Keys – to walk off stage out of sheer frustration.

The Citizen obtained a video at the event showing Musa Keys complaining to the event’s sound engineers about the sound and attempting to perform before giving up and storming off.

Watch: Musa Keys complains about bad sound at Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium

According to eyewitness accounts of people who were in attendance, the sound was not the only issue at Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium.

Security at Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium is said to have been lax and was compounded by an impatient crowd that forced their way through the entry checkpoints in addition to pushing their way into the section reserved for those who purchased Golden Circle tickets.

Additionally, some attendees were disappointed by the fact that the acts on the lineup – Nasty C, Anatii, Musa Keys, Makhadzi, OkMalumkoolkat and Kwesta among others – did not perform for a significant amount of time.

Despite all this, Cassper Nyovest’s publicity team have dubbed the sixth installment in his Fill Up series “a resounding success.”

Kwesta performing at Mmbatho stadium, in Mahikeng, North West, 3 December 2022. Picture by: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

The Bridge Entertainment event was hosted by social media sensations Carpo, Primo, Pamela Mtanga and Idols judge Somizi who was brought on board to introduce his friend, Cassper Nyovest, as the main act at Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium.

@casspernyovest had the same problem and he kept bringing it up to the engineer's attention.



Nyovest (real name Refiloe Phoolo) opened the show wearing a traditional Batswana ensemble and performed an arrangement of his popular hits.

He also paid tribute to his fallen friends Riky Rick and DJ Sumbody.

Noting the challenges listed above, Nyovest said: “The show had its challenges and we are grateful to the supporters for their devotion and love. We are committed to bringing a much better show to the people of the North West next year and we will ensure that the experience is without any glitches.”

“We thank the sponsors and the various departments for their unwavering support, as well as our law enforcement officials for guaranteeing the safety of all attendees. Next year we come back stronger and even more resourced,” commented the rapper.

Cassper Nyovest performing at Mmbatho stadium, in Mahikeng, North West, 3 December 2022. Picture by: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

Fans have been congratulating the rapper since the event, sharing messages of support and hailing him for continuing to build the vision he shared years ago.

