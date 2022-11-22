‘I can’t take this’ – Cassper Nyovest tweets through the pain of losing DJ Sumbody 

Kaunda Selisho

2022 has been a particularly tough year for Cassper Nyovest on a personal front. Just this year alone, he has lost three famous friends and the cumulative losses seems to be taking its toll on the rapper.

Earlier this year, he lost the likes of Riky Rick, Tumi Tladi, DJ Dimplez and DJ Citi Lyts and now, the year is coming to a close with the loss of Amapiano DJ and businessman, DJ Sumbody (Oupa John Sefoka).

DJ Sumbody was gunned down in Woodmead in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022, and the news was confirmed by Gauteng police’s Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

His family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

The businesses he founded; Ayepyep Lifestyle lounges in Menlyn, Pretoria and Cape Town have put operations on hold in the wake of his death.

‘I am not okay’

Since the news of DJ Sumbody’s passing, Cassper Nyovest has been tweeting through the pain and has been frank with his followers about the fact that he is not okay.

“Ai Mara bafethu. My twin is gone. Just like that? I can’t take this. This is too much,” tweeted the rapper on Tuesday.

This is after tweeting about what a special bond he shared with the DJ.

Sometimes you called me Diddy, sometimes you called me Kanye, I still don’t know which one I prefer but I know one thing for sure, the bond we shared was special. You were ALWAYS there for me and vice versa. My twin! Pelo yaka e botloko SumB. ANEVA JO! pic.twitter.com/4ufrm3ZRDa— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 22, 2022

“Batho ba slege jo! Ai Mara bafethu this can’t be it,” he added after admitting to not being okay.

Other celebrities like Somizi, Boity and DJ Sbu reflected on the news of the passing with many expressing their disbelief at the sudden and violent way that the DJ’s life was taken.

“Rest. my dear friend,” wrote Boity sharing a video of herself and Sefoka on her Instagram Stories.

“Thank you for everything, Oupa,” she followed up.

“Sad news to wake up to. Rest in peace my brother. Condolences to your loved ones, colleagues, team, partners, close friends and family,” wrote DJ Sbu under an image of the late DJ on his Instagram feed.

Sony Music Entertainment Africa also issued a statement expressing its “deep and profound sadness at the loss of talented musician, DJ Sumbody”.

“Sumbody was a brilliant artist and owner of the successful record label, Sumsounds Music. This is a tremendously sad time for us at Sony Music Africa. We’ve lost a talented colleague and partner in Oupa. We will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him.”

The ANC study group on Sports, Arts and Culture in Parliament also issued a statement sending their condolences to the Sefoka Family, relatives, close friends, and fans of DJ Sumbody.

“Terrible terrible TERRIBLE news. What a huge loss for the game… What a genuine, hard working, humble man. RIP OUPA,” tweeted AKA.

Such horrible news????

RIP Oupa,Mfana'Pitori.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) November 20, 2022

DJ Sumbody memorial and funeral details

The Sefoka family confirmed the details of DJ Sumbody’s memorial and funeral services on Tuesday.

His memorial service will take place on Wednesday, 23 November, at 10am. The service will have a theme and guests are requested to come dressed in all white.

The venue for the memorial service is yet to be confirmed.

Proceedings will also be broadcast via a live stream on YouTube and Facebook, and links to streams on both platforms will be shared with the public on the day of the memorial.

DJ Sumbody’s funeral is set for Saturday, 26 November, at 7am at Ga-Masemola, Apel Fourways Cross.

