‘Cassper has always respected my career’ – Zodwa Wabantu

South African media personality and dancer Zodwa Wabantu shows appreciation to self-proclaimed boxer Refiloe “Cassper Nyovest” Phoolo.

Taking to her personal Instagram account, Zodwa is seen kneeling in front of the rapper in a sheer two-piece black set and draped in her traditional beads.

Earlier this year, the reality star opened up about her spiritual journey, citing she has a calling.

“Thokoza @casspernyovest. Humbleness is the Price. When I don’t have talent but I stay winning in the game,” the socialite captioned the post.

According to the publication, TshisaLIVE, the picture was captured in Menlyn where the dancer and Cassper, amongst other artists, were performing over the weekend.

Speaking to the publication, Zodwa said Nyovest has always been respectful towards her since the beginning of her career and that she took a liking to his work ethic.

She went on to say the Mahikeng born and raised star inspires her to expand her horizons.

“He has been a cool guy since I’ve been Zodwa Wabantu. I get the same attitude; I get the same respect and the same greetings. He can’t pass you even if we are not sharing the same table. He leaves his table to come and greet me. Last time, we were booked in Durban together and we shared the same flights. We’ve always been cool when it comes to work.

“He goes after his dreams. He makes new trends and businesses. He doesn’t wait for a hit song or relies on the brand as a musician. He does other ventures and businesses as a go-getter. He is from the street. He is like me definitely, that’s why maybe we understand each other,” Zodwa said.

