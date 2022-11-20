Police hunting suspects involved in DJ Sumbody’s shooting

Narissa Subramoney

Gauteng police are appealing for information about a shooting in which popular amapiano musician DJ Sumbody, whose real name is Oupa Sefoka, was gunned down.

The shooting which occurred in Woodmead led to the deaths of two people including DJ Sumbody, and seriously wounding another in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022.

Three people shot, two killed

“Police received a complaint about a shooting incident at the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive at approximately 00:30,” said Gauteng police’s Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police found two people inside a VW Golf with gunshot wounds. Both victims, a driver, and a passenger were certified dead on the scene,” confirmed Masondo.

The third victim, who was driving a BMW X5, who was wounded during the shooting, was rushed to the nearest medical care center for treatment.

Masondo said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

“Police appeal to anyone with information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the crime stop number on 08600 10111 or report to the nearest police station.

Information can also be given anonymously via my SAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone.”

DJ Sumbody’s family appeal for privacy

Gauteng Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Tommy Mthombeni, has since activated maximum resources to trace suspects responsible for this shooting.

In a short statement by DJ Sumbody’s family and Sumsounds Music Management, spokesperson Mmanake Mokitimi confirmed the musician’s untimely passing.

“The Sefoka family and Sumsounds Music Management have kindly requested privacy during this difficult time.”

Further details about the funeral and memorial service will be confirmed in due course.

Sefako family statement – supplied

The EFF is among thousands of fans paying tribute to Dj Sumbody.

“EFF sends its condolences to the friends, family and colleagues and pray that his last moments do not define our memory of him. He must be remembered as a trailblazer who took risks to elevate the South African music industry.”

