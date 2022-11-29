Catching up with Primo9teen and his dad, Lucas Radebe

Kaunda Selisho

Whether you know his name or not, you have most likely come across a TikTok video by Ofentse’ Primo’ Baloyi. He goes by the moniker Primo9teen and is known to most avid social media users. What many did not know until earlier this year, however, is that Primo is the son of beloved South African football legend Lucas Radebe.

He shared the news in the most nonchalant way in a brief video after excitedly announcing to his followers that his father had just made his first TikTok video. What he did not say until posting the video, however, was that his father was someone that most South Africans have spent their life celebrating.

The Citizen recently caught up with the duo on the set of The Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois to find out about life, family, their careers as well as their festive season plans.

Lucas is your Dad? Like your Dad Dad?— Dirty3️⃣0️⃣ (@Emily_Tshego) June 20, 2022

Introducing dad

“It’s not like I did it on purpose, it just came with the focus you know…” began Primo before explaining that he was just focused on seeing how far he could take his career as a content creator.

“It was just about me and my thing. I was just so focused on my work that by the time people started noticing me and realised that I had a personality, that’s when I realised that people were going to want to know.”

Primo9teen is really Lucas Radebe's son ???????? Like, for real— Onke Tlape (@OnkemetseTlape) June 19, 2022

He also stated that he wanted to let people know who his father was in a way that wouldn’t make the identity of his father a big deal.

“It must just be like ‘I’m letting you guys know but it’s not a big deal, we carry on and it’s life.’ We all have a patriarch where we come from and this is mine,” he concluded.

Ofentse ‘Primo’ Baloyi and Lucas Radebe on The Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois | Picture: Supplied

Two careers, worlds apart

As a pioneer in South African football, Lucas Radebe played and captained Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana, and was part of the national team that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996.

Primo, on the other hand, has become a famous and influential Tik Tok star, forging his own way, outside the shadow of his father on a platform that didn’t even exist just a few years ago.

When asked about making their mark in their respective fields, Primo begins by sharing his perspective on the impact of his work.

Oh, shit, Primo9teen is Lucas Radebe's son??? Hebanna— MaNgcobo (@2le_Fuze) April 24, 2022

“It doesn’t feel like I’m making my mark, it just feels like I’m doing my thing. The way people respond to it is what makes me feel like I’m making my mark,” he said.

Reflecting on what catapulted him into the limelight, Primo reveals that it was a video he made about a kota that went viral internationally and added that he learned just how far his work could reach at that moment.

Leaving a mark through his work is something Lucas said he set out to do and looking back on how far he has come, he seems happy to have done so in addition to changing perceptions.

Speaking about his son’s career, however, the footballer said: “I would have loved him to play football but I wasn’t going to push him that way. To see him doing what he loves through technology because it is taking over and this is the future, it shows how talented and innovative they can be…” said Lucas.

He also noted how his son helps him “catch up” with the latest innovations in social media with how savvy he is because at his core, Lucas is just a “Facebook guy.”

Ofentse ‘Primo’ Baloyi and Lucas Radebe chat to Unathi Nkayi on The Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois | Picture: Supplied

Support, family and festive seasons

“I’ve been blessed to have both parents in my life, they’re my anchors, I literally have them tattooed on my arms,” said Primo when asked about the importance of a support system when one ventures down the path that he has.

“I’m going to become emotional…” interjects Lucas upon hearing how his son feels.

“Besides the support that they give, I was granted a lot of time. So I had a lot of time to explore my dreams and explore my passions,” explained Primo.

He added that while school was prioritised, he wasn’t forced to abandon his dreams in favour of pursuing a degree.

Reflecting on his own upbringing, Lucas Radebe spoke about the guiding hand that his parents had in his life, despite emphasising the importance of him obtaining a degree. He also stated how grateful he was to have been given the space to achieve all he had achieved.

We conclude our conversation by asking the father and son duo to highlight the three main elements that make up the ultimate festive season for them.

For Primo, it is a trio of Choice Assorted biscuits, fireworks and Christmas clothes while Lucas’ ideal festive season consists of Family, gemere (ginger beer) and custard and jelly.

Their episode of The Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois featuring Lucas Radebe and Primo will air this Thursday, 1 December at 9:30 pm on Mzansi Magic (DSTV channel 161).

Ofentse ‘Primo’ Baloyi and Lucas Radebe chat to chef Zanele van Zyl and Unathi Nkayi on The Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois | Picture: Supplied

