WATCH: Chris Rock finally claps back at Will Smith for that Oscars slap

Xanet Scheepers

American stand-up comedian, actor and film maker, Chris Rock has finally taken his revenge on Will Smith who slapped him on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in March last year.

Smith walked onstage during Rock’s presentation for Best Documentary feature and slapped the comedian across the face. The slap was in response to a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which she has been shaving since 2021 due to a condition called alopecia acreata.

Chris Rock’s live Netflix special

On Saturday, 4 March 2023, Rock became the first person to have ever performed in a live event on Netflix.

Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats said in a statement on Tuesday that they are thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history.

“This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch,” Praw added.

And an unforgettable moment it was, especially when the comedian tore into Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the final moments of his live Netflix comedy show, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

The comedian didn’t hold back any punches saying that he believes Smith practises “selective outrage” and that the slap had more to do with Smith and his wife, Jada’s, relationship struggles, than his Oscars joke.

“We’ve all been cheated on, everybody in here been cheated on, none of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television,” Rock joked. “She hurt him way more than he hurt me.”

He continued to joke about how everybody in the world called Smith a bitch and that the actor didn’t answer when he tried to phone him. “Everybody called that man a bitch. The Breakfast Club called him a bitch and The View and The Talk. Everybody called that man a bitch and his wife a predator.

Everybody calls him a bitch, everybody and who does he hit? Me,” Chris said to loud laughter from the audience.

Netflix South Africa announced on Sunday that Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is currently streaming on the platform.

Watch a snippet from the live show below:

Chris Rock destroys Will Smith for 10 minutes

"Everybody know his wife was f*cking his son's friend…Everybody called him a bitch…and who did he hit, me."

"Everybody know his wife was f*cking his son's friend…Everybody called him a bitch…and who did he hit, me."

But my momma raised me: You don't fight in front of white people' *mic drop* It was fantastic!

