Xanet Scheepers

The spark is still very much alive in South African composer and TV personality Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake’s eight-year marriage to businesswoman Pretty Samuels.

The couple reportedly got married in front of a magistrate and witnesses in February 2022. According to a report by Sunday World in July last year, Lebo M and Pretty didn’t want to attract media attention, which is why they kept their nuptials quiet.

Since the cat was let out of the bag, the power couple has been showing each other love on social media whenever they get a chance, the most recent occasion being their one-year anniversary, which they celebrated on 26 February at their family home.

‘My Knight in all armours’

‘Mrs M’ as Pretty and Lebo M both refer to his wife, took to her Instagram account to wish her husband a happy anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary my friend first, my love, lover, boss, employee, sibling, my knight in all armours, I love you!” Pretty captioned the post.

She also shared a short video clip of her and Lebo M dancing to the song Side by Side from Earth, Wind & Fire.

In the video clip, The Lion King composer, casually dressed in shorts and a sleeveless shirt, wearing sunglasses takes his wife’s hand and helps her up as the song starts playing.

Pretty then moves to an open space away from the seating area, dancing for her husband, bare foot wearing a short black and white dress and a big smile on her face.

Friends and family took to the comment section of the Instagram post to wish the couple a happy anniversary. Lebo M also commented on his wife’s post, saying: “A person with their old man… I am with laughing face and heart emojis.

Lebo M’s anniversary message to Pretty Samuels

Lebo M also took to his Instagram account to wish Pretty a happy anniversary.

“It’s our first anniversary as husband and wife. Thank you, Pretty Samuels. I have no words. How blessed am I, beyond measure and anyone under the sun’s imagination. I love you,” the television personality wrote.

In a second Instagram post, he also shared a video clip of him ‘seducing’ his wife with his sultry dance moves.

It was clearly a joyous celebration as Lebo M shared a third Instagram post of their anniversary celebrations the following day of him, Pretty and another woman dancing and having fun.

He also took the opportunity to thank everyone for their well-wishes on their special day.

“My wife and I @pretty_samuels Mrs M wish to express our gratitude to you all for your well wishes on the occasion of our 1st anniversary. A beautiful day was spent relaxed at home with family,” he wrote.

