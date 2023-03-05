Mark Pilgrim dies at 53: ‘He fought valiantly to the very end’

Stephen Tau

Renowned Radio DJ Mark Pilgrim passed on Sunday, 5 March after a long battle with cancer.

His death was confirmed by Hot 102.7, the station he last worked for.

RIP Mark Pilgrim

“It is with great sadness that I share this sad news. Our hero and brother and much-loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10:45am.

“He fought valiantly to the very end,” managing director for Hot 102.7, Lloyd Madurai, said in a statement issued just after noon on Sunday.

Bavery while battling cancer

Apart from his radio work, Pilgrim will also be remembered for his bravery and the never-say-die attitude he displayed on social media.

Yesterday was 10 hours of drains and drips. Today… sitting in the garden enjoying fresh air and sunshine. Oh yes, and Prince Harry’s new book too. 😀👊🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/asPMK0CRNy— Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) January 14, 2023

He spent weeks in ICU in December 2022, saying on Twitter he gets to go home “after 64 days, 7 procedures and losing almost 15kg.”

In his last tweet, Pilgrim shared how depleted his body had become.

Meanwhile, tributes from radio listeners and industry poured in for Pilgrim.

JUST IN: SA media personality and radio legend Mark Pilgrim passes away after a years-long battle with cancer pic.twitter.com/SRGSAmRsuV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 5, 2023

ALSO READ: Mark Pilgrim shares update after fluid drained from his chest cavity

Mark Pilgrim’s radio career

Pilgrim started his radio career on Voice of Wits campus radio in the 80s.

He joined 5FM in 1995.

Rest In Peace, Mark Pilgrim.



Your memory lives on forever 💜 pic.twitter.com/p6YpHPrfVs— Jacaranda FM (@jacarandafm) March 5, 2023

In 2003, he left 5FM and joined 947 which was called Highveld Stereo then in Johannesburg.

In October 2007, Pilgrim hosted a chart show broadcast on 2 radio stations simultaneously (KFM and 94.7).

Pilgrim’s last radio gig was with Hot 102.7.