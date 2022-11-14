RIP John Aniston – Days of Our Lives’ Victor Kiriakis passes on

Citizen Reporter

Actress Jennifer Anniston took to Instagram to pen a sweet message to her father, John Aniston, after he died on at the age of 89.

The actor was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis in the globally popular soapie Days of Our Lives, a role he took on in 1985.

According to a report by News24, he was honoured with the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his legendary role in June this year.

Actress Jennifer Aniston who was honored with a star the the Hollywood Walk Of Fame with her father John Aniston on February 22, 2012 in Hollywood, California | Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP

“Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston, you were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing,” wrote Anniston under a picture of her father holding her when she was just a baby.

“That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit.”

In addition to his role Days of Our Lives, he also appeared in shows such as Mad Men Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, Star Trek: Voyager, and more.

“Sending you all my angels, I love you, Sister,” commented Reese Witherspoon, while Ryan Reynolds simply commented with some hearts.

“Sending you love and strength,” said Jennifer Lopez.

“Sorry for your loss @jenniferaniston. What a special date 11/11/22” committed Zuraida Jardine.

Ntate Victor Kiriakis ???????? https://t.co/mRUhXFsCQ8— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) November 14, 2022