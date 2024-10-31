RIP Danie Odendaal: Founding father of ‘7de Laan’ passes away

TV industry heavyweight, the legendary producer and director Danie Odendaal, has passed away at the age of 77.

Award-winning producer and famed creator of SABC 2’s hit soapie 7de Laan, Danie Odendaal, passed away in Langebaan on Wednesday, 30 October.

The 77-year-old Odendaal died after a short illness.

The veteran TV producer and director suffered a stroke a few years ago in 2019 while he was living abroad in Pervillac, France.

Following his stroke, Odendaal and his wife, Annie Basson, returned to South Africa, settling in Langebaan on the West Coast.

Apart from the fact that his health deteriorated over the past few months, the exact cause of his death is still unknown.

Danie Odendaal: TV pioneer’s rich legacy

In announcing his death in a statement, Odendaal’s family paid tribute to the pioneering producer, scriptwriter and actor.

“Danie lived a life full of creativity and warmth, quietly shaping the world around him through his storytelling. Known for his humour and wit, he had a way of speaking his mind that inspired those fortunate enough to know him.

“His contributions to television and theatre in South Africa paved the way for countless others, and his legacy shines brightly through 7de Laan, a beloved soap opera that captured the hearts of so many. It stands as a lighthouse to his artistic spirit and people-first approach.

“Danie will forever be remembered for his kindness, humour, and creative spirit. You were all in some shape or form, his family.”

Danie Odendaal: French connection, ‘Egoli’ and ‘7de Laan’

Odendaal studied at the University of Stellenbosch, as well as the Sorbonne University, in France, and Trinity College in Cambridge in the UK before joining the SABC as a director at the beginning days of television in South Africa.

Franz Marx appointed Odendaal as head writer for the bilingual soapie Egoli in 1992. After eight years in this role, he went on to craft 7de Laan for SABC 2.

Odendaal remained executive producer of the beloved local soapie for 15 years until he stepped away when the SABC changed 7de Laan‘s mandate and style.

‘Probably the biggest hit this country had’

Long-time friend and colleague Henry Mylne told SABC News that he has known Odendaal since the early 80s when they worked together at the national broadcaster.

“As producer and head writer, he started 7de Laan and he took me with as director and we all know the success of the story on SABC 2 – probably the biggest hit this country had in television history. It stayed at number one, one year and the next and the following.

“The Ad spaces for the advertisers sold out for three years in advance. Danie was a highly respected and very beloved colleague and friend. And I shall always miss him and cherish my years which were the best of years working with him,” Mylne added.