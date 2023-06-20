Def Jam founder Russell Simmons accused of abuse by daughters and ex-wife

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Ironically just after Father’s Day, Hip Hop pioneer Russell Simmons has been exposed for being an abusive father by his daughters and ex-wife.

Simmons is a revered Hip Hop legend who co-founded of one of the most iconic record labels, Def Jam with Rick Rubin.

His brother, Rev Run, is a member of Run DMC. Simmons’ status in Hip Hop is quite significant, as he was at the helm at Def Jam when the label signed generational talents such as DMX and Kanye West.

He is the creator of the Def Comedy Jam television show.

The news of Simmons being abusive come as shock to many as he has always portrayed himself as a peaceful, loving, yoga man who is aligned spiritually and in other spheres of life.

Simmons was married to model Kimora Lee in 1998 and the two divorced in 2009, the pair has two daughters, Ming and Aoki Simmons.

The Los Angeles Times reports that 23-year-old Ming posted a since-deleted Instagram story wishing her mother a happy Father’s Day, rather than her dad.

Yoga man is abusive

The 65-year-old Hip Hop legend retaliated by posting on his own Instagram stories, screenshots of Happy Father’s Day messages from his nieces Vanessa Simmons and Angela Simmons, as well as a quote that read: “The father you have is the perfect father for the evolution of your soul and the lessons that you needed to learn in this lifetime”.

Screenshots from Russell Simmons. Picture: Russell Simmons Instagram

Simmons has blamed Lee for the fallout, but she went on Instagram live to defend herself and her daughters.

“I’m just asking you to leave us alone. I’ve tried to go to lawyers and get help, I’ve tried to show all the crazy texts I’ve had to block… you do crazy shit like send flowers to yourself and take a picture and post it on the gram and tell everybody I sent you flowers,” Lee says in one of the videos.

Part 1. Earlier today, #KimoraLeeSimmons spoke out against her ex #RussellSimmons after he sent her a cryptic message upset that their daughter wished her a Happy Father’s Day instead of him. She also says he has been verbally abusive and also accuses him of harassment. pic.twitter.com/z0UV2U2mlk— theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) June 19, 2023

ALSO READ: Father’s Day: How I wish my dad was here so I could spoil him

Cont … Earlier today, #KimoraLeeSimmons spoke out against her ex #RussellSimmons after he sent her a cryptic message upset that their daughter wished her a Happy Father’s Day instead of him. She also says he has been verbally abusive and also accuses him of harassment. pic.twitter.com/sF4EMx7ByE— theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) June 19, 2023

His daughter Aoki shared a video of herself crying uncontrollably explaining that her father has changed.

“Some of us do think he’s mentally ill or experiencing [something] like dementia, he really acts like he hates and does not know [his] children frequently,” said 20 year-old Aoki.

Cont … It’s been an interesting day for Russell Simmons. Earlier today, his ex wife Kimora aired him out on IG Live. And now, his daughter Aoki has taken to her live in tears, crying about how he allegedly treats her mother & sister. Russell was in the comments apologizing. pic.twitter.com/vcleiIONaG— theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) June 19, 2023 NOW READ: Spring clean your mind

Part 1: It’s been an interesting day for Russell Simmons. Earlier today, his ex wife Kimora aired him out on IG Live. And now, his daughter Aoki has taken to her live in tears, crying about how he allegedly treats her mother & sister. Russell was in the comments apologizing. pic.twitter.com/SIvrtL70YC— theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) June 19, 2023

NOW READ: Fine artist Samurai Farai says speaking about mental health in his work is a priority