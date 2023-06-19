Babes Wodumo’s touching message to Sponge on his birthday

By Lineo Lesemane

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo penned a lengthy touching message dedicated to her son as he celebrated his second birthday this past weekend.

She said it took her time to write something for her son as she had mixed emotions on the day.

“It’s your birthday today. A part of me misses ubaba wakho (your dad) because I know for sure this day was his favourite. On this day, both our lives changed forever. We’re now parents to a precious boy,” she wrote.

She said Sponge still recognises Mampintsha‘s voice and face in pictures, highlighting that it is because of the effect he had on them, which makes it hard for them to forget him.

Mampintsha’s heavenly birthday

Mampitsha would have turned 41 years old yesterday, 18 June. The musician passed away in hospital last year in December after suffering a stroke.

His mother, Zumanguni Gumede, also passed away a few weeks after his burial. She suffered a stroke.

“I want to confirm that Gogo is no more…After we’ve just lost Mandlenkosi, we didn’t expect her to die so soon,” family spokesperson Zamaswazi Gumede said at the time.

Babes took to her Instagram page yesterday to celebrate her late husband’s birthday. Posting his video with Sponge, she wrote: “Happy Father’s Day My husband, sdudla sdikiselwa sebhodwe stakataka Mashimane ❤️😊🤣🤴 @mampintsha_shimora and to my Father as well ongizalayo ngiyanithanda 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋”

Fans and other celebrities, including SK Khoza, Lulo Cafe, and DJ Tira, have since taken to the comments section to wish Mampintsha a happy heavenly birthday.

