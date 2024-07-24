WATCH: STOP buying fakes! The REAL Kylie Jenner Cosmetics make-up officially launches in Mzansi

You may have been thinking you were buying real cosmetics; you were buying fakes. The real Kylie cosmetics have finally launched in Mzansi stores.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Walking downtown, you’ll spot a myriad of cosmetic stalls selling dupes or counterfeit make-up.

Buying fake cosmetics from vendors on Small Street in Johannesburg’s CBD raised serious health concerns because of the unknown and potentially dangerous ingredients commonly found in counterfeit items.



Scores of women brave the drive to the dingiest corners just to buy make-up they’ve seen on their favourite celebrity Kylie Jenner on television, not realising that they are buying fakes.

Typically marketed at enticingly low rates, these objects don’t have sufficient regulatory control and may include hazardous ingredients such as lead, mercury, and arsenic.

South Africa welcomed Kylie Cosmetics, one of the most anticipated beauty brands, to its shores recently. Available online and in stores through ARC, it is poised to make an impact on the local beauty market.

We were there to tell you everything you need to know about the beauty range and how to navigate the new offerings.

The real deal

Kylie Cosmetics only arrived in South Africa this year 2024, and the official launch brought Kylie Jenner’s iconic beauty products to fans across the country, marking a significant milestone for the brand and its SA audience.

For many years, cosmetics lovers have been trawling downtown just to buy fake Kylie cosmetics, not knowing that the real cosmetic brand only arrived in South Africa this year and is currently only sold at ARC stores.

Kylie Jenner has been a significant force in the beauty industry since the launch of Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, which led her to millionaire status and over 300 million followers on Instagram.

A member of the famous TV Kardashian-Jenner family and known for her trendsetting make-up products, her brand has amassed a massive global following.

This buzz resulted in Kylie Cosmetics making its official debut at ARC stores.

Local beauty enthusiasts can now explore the comprehensive range of products – from lip kits and eyeshadow palettes to skincare and foundation.

The launch event was met with excitement as ARC stores across the country showcased the latest offerings, allowing fans to get their hands on the coveted products for the first time.

What’s unexpected is the range of foundations for every colour in SA and how they last throughout the day.

Your perfect foundation shade

One of the standout features of the cosmetic line is its extensive range of foundation shades, which cater to a diverse range of skin tones.

With such a wide selection, finding the perfect match can be overwhelming for new users.

Fortunately, she offers a straightforward solution to this common challenge.

A representative from the brand advises: “We suggest that you visit the ARC store and chat with one of our informed in-store consultants or make-up artists at the Kylie Cosmetics counter.

“They are equipped to evaluate your skin tone and advise you on colour and suitable foundation shades that will work for you.”

This personalised assistance ensures that every customer can find their ideal shade with professional help, making the process as smooth as possible.

With the excitement surrounding the Mzansi launch, consumers need to be cautious about where they purchase their products.

To ensure you are buying genuine, tested, and safe Kylie.

For cosmetic items, make sure you only purchase from authorised retailers.

The only official retailers for Kylie Cosmetics in SA are ARC’s physical stores and their online platform.

As the brand’s official statement says: “Kylie Cosmetics is only available at ARC in stores and online in South Africa.”

By using these authorised channels, you can be confident that you’re receiving high-quality products that adhere to the brand’s stringent safety and performance standards.

Buying from the store not only guarantees authenticity, it also provides access to the full range of products and the latest collections.

Exploring the collection

The cosmetics range includes some of the brand’s most popular products.

Among the highlights are the renowned Kylie Lip Kits, which feature a lip liner and matching liquid lipstick in a variety of shades.

The lip kits are known for their long-lasting formulas and vibrant colours.

The collection also includes eyeshadow palettes, highlighters, blushes, and a selection of skincare products designed to enhance your beauty routine.

The Hero

My hero product is the heated lip gloss that gives you a bee-stung, larger-lip look and a pleasant tingle that lasts for a while.

The future of the make-up in SA marks a new era for beauty lovers in SA.

With access to a wide range of products, personalised shade-matching, and the assurance of buying from official sources, SA consumers are in for a great beauty experience.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the brand or a newcomer, the arrival of Kylie Cosmetics is an opportunity not to be missed.

As the brand establishes itself in the local market, there are likely to be new product releases, special collections, and events that will continue to engage and excite beauty enthusiasts.

