‘Over a decade of fashion influencing’ – Kefilwe Mabote shares top style and fashion tips

Kefilwe bagged a Fashion and Style Award last year at the DStv Content Creator Awards.

Ahead of the 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards, Fashion and Style Award winner Kefilwe Mabote shares her style and fashion tips.

Kefilwe also shares insights into her fashion journey and the significance of her Fashion and Style Award win.

Reflecting on her achievement, Kefilwe said it is always humbling when her work is acknowledged.

She added: “I’ve been in this space for over a decade, and seeing the impact of what I love to do being celebrated is rewarding.”

The well-travelled fashion influencer said she draws fashion inspiration from a mix of global runway shows, street fashion, and the rich cultural heritage of South Africa.

“I also draw significant inspiration from my travels and the different cultures and fashions I encounter,” she added.

ALSO READ: #OPA2024 Red Carpet: ‘Vintage Cyril’, Chanel, LV sneakers…and a Gucci-less Malema

Global vs. local style

Kefilwe said her frequent travels provide her with a unique perspective on fashion.

Comparing global styles to those at home, she said: “The continuous globalisation of fashion creates a thin line between local and international trends, but I think our different cultures are what really set us apart in the way we incorporate modern designs with our traditional materials.

“These offer fresh inspiration and insights into global fashion trends.”

Fashion tips from Kefilwe Mabote

Kefilwe’s wardrobe essentials include a trench coat, jeans, a white shirt, a blazer, stilettos, and a little black dress.

Sharing her fashion tips, Kefilwe said it’s crucial to understand your body shape and proportions.

She explained: “Find pieces that flatter your figure, whether it’s accentuating your waist, balancing your hips, or elongating your legs.”

She also highlighted the importance of investing in timeless items and high-quality accessories.

“Focus on purchasing quality, timeless pieces that fit well, rather than fast fashion items that may quickly go out of style. This approach helps build a cohesive, stylish wardrobe.

“Accessories can make or break an outfit. Add a statement piece of jewellery, a quality handbag, or a stylish hat to elevate your look. Accessories add personality and polish to any ensemble.”

The nominees for the 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards will be announced on 15 August 2024, followed by the winners’ announcement ceremony on 12 October.

NOW READ: ‘I am now planning my wedding’ − Nolene Spinks’ Miss SA 2024 journey comes to an end