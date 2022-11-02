WATCH: Kylie Jenner to ‘stand by’ Travis Scott for the sake of their family

Citizen Reporter

If you thought the cheating allegations levelled against rapper Travis Scott simmered down, well you were wrong.

Over a week ago Scott made headlines after a woman, his alleged ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar made accusations that they never stopped their relationship even when he had two kids with beauty mogul Kylie Jenner.

Scott and Jenner have had an on-and-off relationship since 2017.

It was reported by Bang Showbiz despite their ups and down, she is standing by her man.

It was reported the reality star of The Kardashian still has “confidence” about their romance. A source close to Jenner said; “Kylie is staying strong [amid the cheating allegations]. She is standing by her man”.

The source continued to say that there are many people trying to tear the couple apart, “but they know the truth about their relationship and are confident in what they have”.

It was further claimed that the Sicko Mode rapper is a family man and Jenner won’t allow the rumours to tear their family apart.

Scott was criticised for denying he knew Kar, particularly since pictures of them in past are easily accessible online.

Kar made damning allegations that she spent time with Scott on Valentine’s Day and he cheats on Jenner “every single” night.

Allegations the Astroworld star denied.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele