Diddy documentary to investigate allegations against hip-hop mogul [VIDEO]

Rapper, record producer and record executive Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, also known by his stage names Puff Daddy or P. Diddy, arrives at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on 15 May 2022 in Las Vegas, United States. Picture: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto via AFP

The trailer of the documentary Diddy: The Rise of a Bad Boy, detailing Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged history has been released. The documentary will be available for streaming on Peacock later this month.

Diddy was arrested in New York City in September and was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering.

After his multiple attempts at bail were denied, he dropped his appeal in December and is set to remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until the start of his criminal trial in May.

Diddy: The Rise of a Bad Boy has appearances from members of Diddy’s alleged inner circle and former employees as well as a bodyguard, childhood friend and Making The Band winner, Donnie Klang.

The Peacock documentary will be available for South African audiences on Showmax.

In early 2024, the two broadcasters announced their partnership, which allows content on Peacock to be available on Showmax.

“Peacock’s best-in-class technology platform will deliver a world-class streaming experience to Showmax audiences,” said Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Direct-to-Consumer & International, NBCUniversal, Patrick Miceli.

“So we look forward to extending that capability and reliability to the new Showmax.”

More Diddy documentaries

Unlike R&B singer R. Kelly, who only faced the music for his sexual abuse allegation after the release of the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, Diddy is already in custody and the Peacock doccie is only the first of the documentaries that zoom-in on his sexual abuse allegations.

The downfall of R. Kelly was not the many allegations levelled against him, but the documentary Surviving R. Kelly where victims, friends and industry folk detailed his history of abuse.

Following the release of the first season of the doccie in 2019, R. Kelly’s record label RCA Records dropped him.

He was formally charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Diddy’s trial is set for May, but he’s already been judged as guilty in the court of public opinion.

Rap artist and entrepreneur 50 Cent is working on another Diddy documentary in collaboration with Netflix. The series, which is understood to be in production, is directed by Alexandria Stapleton.

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent and Stapleton told US publication Variety.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.

While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

50 Cent executive produces through his G-Unit Film & Television banner, while Stapleton executive produces for House of Nonfiction, with Texas Crew Productions also producing.

