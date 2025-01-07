Guinea jails opposition figure for 2 years for ‘insulting’ junta chief

A number of opposition figures have been arrested, brought before the courts or forced into exile.

A Guinea court on Tuesday handed an opposition figure two years in prison for “insulting and defaming” the head of the ruling junta, according to an AFP journalist.

The sentencing of Aliou Bah, who heads the Liberal Democratic Movement (MoDel), is the latest in a crackdown on freedoms under the military rule of General Mamady Doumbouya, who overthrew the civilian president Alpha Conde in a 2021 coup.

Since then, a number of opposition figures have been arrested, brought before the courts or forced into exile.

Bah’s arrest

Bah was accused of having “called on (Guinean) religious leaders to break their silence” on the situation in the country during meetings, and of describing the junta’s ruling National Committee of Reconciliation and Development (CNRD) as “incompetent”, according to his defence.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Youth Brigade protestors arrested near Heidelberg

He was arrested in late December as he travelled to neighbouring Sierra Leone and was later detained for “insulting and defaming” Doumbouya.

The court in Kaloum, the administrative and business district of the capital Conakry, handed Bah two years in prison on Tuesday, according to an AFP journalist.

During the trial, Bah’s lawyers condemned “false allegations” and denounced “a trial of freedom of opinion”.

Guinea’s opposition has criticised the junta’s increasingly authoritarian exercise of power.

Others arrested, missing in Guinea

Two civil society leaders have been missing since they were arrested in July, while an ex-army chief of staff, the former number two of the junta and a doctor have died in unclear circumstances in recent months.

A journalist from the Lerevelateur224 website was arrested in December by men in uniform in the suburbs of Conakry, and his whereabouts are unknown, his lawyers and a press union said.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwe opposition official arrested over protests

Doumbouya said in a New Year’s speech that 2025 will be “a crucial electoral year to complete the return to constitutional order”, but gave no details.

Under international pressure, the junta initially pledged to hold a constitutional referendum and hand power to elected civilians by the end of 2024 — but neither has happened.

The United States said in a statement published Monday that it was “concerned” the deadline had not been met and urged “the transition government to announce and enact clear timelines and concrete steps for the constitutional referendum and democratic elections”.

An anti-junta protest planned by Guinea’s opposition but banned by the military-led authorities disrupted trade and transport in Conakry on Monday.

© Agence France-Presse