Christopher Jaftha denies allegations he is Pabi Moloi’s baby daddy

Pabi Moloi’s estranged husband has reportedly filed a legal application in the High Court in Johannesburg, seeking a paternity test.

Television presenter and actor Christopher Jaftha has denied claims that he fathered the child of radio personality Pabi Moloi, describing the allegations as “false and misleading”.

This follows reports that Moloi’s estranged husband, Ruan Adams, has filed a legal application in the High Court in Johannesburg.

According to Sunday World, Adams is demanding a paternity test, alleging that Moloi may have conceived her child with Jaftha during an extramarital affair.

Adams reportedly further claimed in court documents seen by the publication that Moloi and Jaftha were romantically involved while she was also in a sexual relationship with him.

He also allegedly accused Moloi of denying him access to the child, saying that she even refused to register him as the father.

“She did not want me present at the birth and has subsequently tried all means possible to limit the contact I have with the child,” Adams reportedly said in court papers, adding that visits are conducted under the supervision of a social worker.

Christopher Jaftha: ‘There is no truth to these allegations’

In a statement issued on Thursday, Jaftha distanced himself from the claims.

“It has been brought to my attention that false and misleading information about my personal life has been circulated publicly. For the sake of clarity, I want to state unequivocally, there is absolutely no truth to these allegations.

“Out of respect for my colleague Pabi and her child, I will not dignify the falsehood with further detail,” he said.

Jaftha added that the matter is now being dealt with by his legal team.

“This matter is now being pursued through the appropriate legal channels under the guidance of my legal representatives, Pranav Jaggan Attorneys. To those who know my character your unwavering support means everything,” he concluded.

