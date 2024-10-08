‘It is heartbreaking to see my son judged’: Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, speaks out

Diddy has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering.

Janice Combs, the mother of American music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, has publicly addressed the serious allegations surrounding her son, who faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy was arrested last month and is currently being held at a Manhattan detention centre after being denied bail.

In an emotional statement, Janice expressed her devastation regarding the allegations against her son.

“I come to you today as a mother who is heartbroken and profoundly saddened by the accusations made against my son, Sean Combs,” she wrote.

Janice Combs: ‘He is not the monster’

Janice defended her son, emphasising that he is not a monster.

“He has made mistakes in the past, as we all have. He is not the monster they have painted him to be,

“It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth but for a narrative created out of lies,” she said.

“To bear witness to what seems like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain that is unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court to share his side and prove his innocence.”

Janice acknowledged that she believed her son was innocent of violating his ex-girlfriend. Diddy denied accusations, however, hotel surveillance evidence suggested otherwise.

“Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed,” she added.

A few months ago, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of sexual abuse.

“It is truly agonising to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions, without ever hearing his side or affording him the opportunity to present his perspective,” she concluded, suggesting that some accusers may be motivated by financial gain.

