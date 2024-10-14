Bruce Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore shares health update on his battle with dementia

Bruce's family announced in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis’ ex-wife and mother of his three daughters, Demi Moore, has shared a health update on his battle with dementia.

Willis and Moore were married from 1987 to 2000 and together have three daughters: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30.

Speaking at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival on Sunday, as reported by multiple international publications, Moore shared that Willis’ condition is stable.

“The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is. But for where he’s at, he is stable,” Moore said, as quoted by People.

She added: “What I always encourage is to just meet them where they’re at. When you’re holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game. But when you show up to meet them where they’re at, there is great beauty and sweetness.”

Bruce Willis’ dementia and aphasia diagnosis

In 2023, Willis’ family announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

A year earlier, he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate. The diagnosis led to Willis’s retirement from acting in 2022.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis. Today, there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the family statement read.

Before the diagnosis, Willis had built a solid career in the entertainment industry, having won multiple awards and led several iconic projects like Die Hard, Hostage, Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys, and many more.

