DJ Sbu brings daughter as date to Miss SA, as people celebrate Mofaya’s presence at pageant  

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Sunday’s Miss SA pageant wasn’t only a special night for eventual winner Natasha Joubert, but also for DJ Sbu and his brand Mofaya as one of the official sponsors of the pageant.

What was more special for Sbu was that he shared the special night with his daughter.

Mofaya celebrated

Newsreader Lilitha Ntsundwani hailed Sbu as “a tangible representation of a dream realised”.

“Such a vision-mandated, purpose-driven, and relatable man. He definitely wakes up each and every day with a mindset of radical impact through his deeds ever-drizzling determination, dedication, discipline and diligence.

“What a time to be alive while I attended Miss SA witnessing Mofaya, a brand of more than nine years breaking through this global space. That was definitely a needed massive fire to ignite our minds that, consistency, commitment, and collaboration are keys to success. Whenever the time is right, Thixo (God) opens. Our God-given time on earth is always right to keep knocking, kicking, and conquering,” wrote Ntsundwani.

‘Historic’ Mofaya

The energy drink company was founded in 2013 by Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe and Sbu. Shongwe approached the popular businessman about the idea of the brand, but DJ Sbu has been the face and voice of Mofaya since it was first advertised.

“The truth is, this was historical. A true testament of resilience and keeping a dream alive. We started Mofaya selling from the boot of our cars, we went to taxi ranks and used the only known form of marketing we had access to: gorilla marketing and social media.

“We didn’t have funds, we were blackballed and ostracised. This was important to us, a deep raw reminder and jubilee. We will never forget the hardships but we celebrate our collective efforts and resilience. What you see here is a dream realised,” wrote author and Mofaya shareholder Jackie Phamotse.

Then VS Now @Robot_Boii ! Look at how far we have come 😱🙌 can you believe this! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/mnFBnmPyle— Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) August 14, 2023

A few months ago Phamotse responded to YouTuber Musa Khawula’d ridiculing of DJ Sbu for selling the drink on the streets of Tembisa.

It’s no secret, we have been selling from the street since inception! This is old news. Nothing funny there. We had no funding and we pride ourselves with honest hard work. Yes, I am a shareholder. Still that’s not news. We worked hard to keep this company alive. https://t.co/iR8qTX1ass— Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) May 7, 2023

