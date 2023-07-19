DJ Sbu finally lands Mofaya on Shoprite Checkers shelves

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

It was just a few months ago when media personality DJ Sbu said he isn’t jealous of Prime Energy drink as hordes of people queued at Shoprite Checkers outlets to get a taste of the international energy drink. But now consumers of Mofaya can queue at a Checkers near them to get the Mofaya energy drink.

Finally after 9 years. Deal Done.

All Praise to the Most High God. @Shoprite_SA thank you 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/NX0qaAcgaw— djsbu (@djsbu) July 19, 2023

“I’m just excited that there’s another player in the marketplace and the fact that people are talking about Prime, I look at it with the lenses [sic] that they’re indirectly marketing Mofaya.

“Go on social media right now, as much as Prime is trending at number one, you’ve got people who are automatically indirectly thinking of Mofaya,” said Sbu a few months ago.

Reaction

DJ Sbu, whose real name is Sibusiso Leope has been lauded by a number of people for his tenacity for promoting his brand, which also cost him his job at Metro FM after he forcefully promoted the drink at the Metro FM awards in 2015 without consent from the SABC.

He recently opened up about his regret for promoting the energy drink in an interview with podcaster Penuel The Black Pen.

♬ original sound – SA @1234saad674 DJ Sbu 'regrets' promoting MOFAYA at the Metro FM Awards that fateful night🙆‍♀️ In the same breath he says that he doesn't think he should have been fired as others go there to promote clothes & its normal Will Smith Bonang #DrNandiphaMagudumana Mbalula Thabo Bester Thando #xrepo

We thank God for your breakthrough my brother. May this be the first of many. @PicknPay we hope that you will also open the door.— Tshepo Ditshego (@TshepoNDitshego) July 19, 2023

Stellenbosch has approved 🔥🙌— Booi ka Majola (@GavinBooi1) July 19, 2023

Mofaya’s growth

The energy drink company was founded in 2013 by Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe and Sbu. Shongwe approached the popular businessman about the idea of the brand, but DJ Sbu has been the face and voice of Mofaya since the brand was first advertised.

Last month the two business partners reflected on the brand’s growth since its inception inside their factory.

“This is our end of chapter one and we’ve got three chapters. So I’m looking forward to the next two chapters. So the next 14 years will actually define who we are… we’re going to be corporatising the business and that is what is actually exciting to me,” said Shongwe.

