Kwesta celebrates 16 years in the game, on Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary weekend

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Kwesta’s celebration of his 16 years in the industry on Saturday at Carnival City was a timely event as Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary was celebrated this past weekend.

Kwesta filled the venue in Ekurhuleni as he celebrated his years in the music industry. The rapper who hails from Katlehong went through hits from his discography that spans five albums.

What made the show special for those in attendance was that Kwesta brought out guests who featured on some of his biggest hits. Cassper Nyovest, The Soil, K.O and Thabsie were some of the artists that joined him on stage.

“If you hadn’t done the Fill Up, none of us would even dream about this. So thank you my brother, real talk from the bottom of my heart it’s nice seeing you. This is the artist of the decade,” said Kwesta giving fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest his flowers in front of everyone after they performed Ngud.

In a sombre moment, Kwesta asked the audience to make noise in remembrance of some of Hip Hop’s biggest local contributors who have passed away.

ALSO READ: WATCH: South African singer Motswedi Modiba melts Asian hearts on Sing! China

The stage design resembled a tar road, symbolising Kwesta being someone from the streets as well as someone who is embraced by the streets.

Hip Hop celebrated

August 11 is the day on which the first Hip Hop party took place in Brooklyn, New York, in 1973. It is globally celebrated as the day the genre was birthed.

Happy birthday Hip Hop #50YearsOfHipHop pic.twitter.com/SOgIGJOqRh— DEAD END HIP HOP (@DeadEndHipHop) August 11, 2023

A number of people used Kwesta’s show as a way of celebrating the anniversary, while others shared their thoughts on social media.

Idols SA presenter and co-producer of the show, ProVerb, reminisced about his contribution on Twitter.

In celebration of the 50 years of Hip Hop, I'm priviledged to have been a part of the culture as I reflect on my small contribution.#Rap#HipHop#50YearsOfHipHop pic.twitter.com/bPJq1jngrk— ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) August 11, 2023

“Everything I have is because this game found me, made me a spectator, participator, commentator & contributor. It gave me purpose and blessings that I’ve been able to multiply into many lives from my family to strangers I’ll never know. Most importantly it changed my life,” wrote Slikour on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Sizwe Dhlomo responds to infertility claims

ALSO READ: Book review: Slikour opens up about dumping Bonang on Facebook and Skwatta Kamp divisions