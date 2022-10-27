‘You make life worth living’ – Read DJ Tira’s touching birthday wish for Gugu Khathi

Kaunda Selisho

Afrotainment and Fact Durban Rocks founder DJ Tira recently warmed the hearts of many when he shared a sweet birthday message to his wife Gugu Khathi on his Instagram account.

According to a few online biography pages, Gugu was born on 25 October 1990, which makes her 32.

“Happy Birthday Love of my life. My ride or die,” wrote Tira before hailing her for the person she is and then thanked her for the things she has given him and done for him.

“Thank you for making me the happiest man on earth. Thank you for loving me with unconditional love. Thank you for giving me the best family I have always dreamed of. You make life worth living. You are such an amazing person. May you enjoy today and many more days like this to come. May God keep you and our family safe. I love you,” wrote the DJ.

“Thank you sooooo much my love,” she replied.

The celebrity couple’s friends also took the opportunity to wish her a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Gugu, my kids bakithi looking adorable,” said Shauwn Mkhize.

READ: Gugu Khathi denies being fired from RHOJ

“Happy birthday @gugu.khathi O gole gole o lekane le tlou,” wrote Tumi Morake using a common Nguni term often used to confer good wishes on someone’s birthday.

“Happy birthday @gugu.khathi love and respect you,” wrote Jerusalema singer Nomcebo Zikode.

Who is Gugu Khathi

Khathi is a Soweto native who studied at the University of South Africa (Unisa) where she obtained a Degree in Psychology. She did so while working as a professional dancer.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Khathi and DJ Tira had been in an on and off relationship for 18 years before making the decision to tie the knot. They are said to have been married for nine years thus far after getting married in 2013.

DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi raise three children named Junior (born 1998), Chase (born 2010) and Chichi (born 2015). Junior is Tira’s child from another relationship while Chase and Chichi are Gugu’s biological children with the DJ.

She now owns a salon, among other businesses and had a brief stint as a reality star before being allegedly booted from the show for fighting.

READ NEXT: Khathi gave me a black eye and I have proof,’ claims Real Housewives’ Christall