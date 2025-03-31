Donell Mbele’s rape case postponed to April

He faces two charges of rape after his then girlfriend opened a case against him.

Donell Mbele is expected to appear in court again on 14 April. Picture: Twitter

The case against rape accused Donell Mbele has been postponed to 14 April for further investigations.

The 23-year-old son of Blood & Water actress Sonia Mbele recently appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on two charges of rape, stemming from a complaint filed with the police by his 17-year-old girlfriend.

The allegations

The girlfriend alleges Donell raped her on 14 and 15 December last year at his Morningside home.

According to her police statement, the couple had gone on a date at Clearwater Mall on 14 December, where they had drinks.

When the restaurant was about to close, they decided to move to a different venue.

Donell allegedly suggested they stop by his place to charge his phone, which is when the alleged incidents happened.

He is currently out on R1 000 bail.

Previous accusations

It’s not the first time Donell has been accused by a girlfriend. In 2022, his ex, Reokeditswe Makete, alleged Donell physically assaulted her and shared pictures of her bruises on social media.

After the incident, Sonia sent her son to rehab and released a statement on social media.

“I now realise I should have taken preventive measures much earlier, such as counselling and/or child therapy, but sometimes the mistake we tend to make as African single mothers is to assume and hope that things will work out for the best, meanwhile certain past behaviours can affect generations to come,” the actress and producer said.

He will ‘face his demons’

“As a mother, I wish she had come to me to inform me of what was going on because finding out on social media broke my heart. I’ve always been there; I’ve been supportive. That said, Donell will face his demons and take accountability for his actions and let the law take its course.”

Sonia, who was previously in an abusive relationship, said she refuses to raise a man like Donell’s father.

“Rehab, therapy and internal healing will prevail.”

