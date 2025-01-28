Donnell Mbele posts ‘God’s Child’ after being granted bail and booted off reality TV show

In a simple post, 23-year-old Donnell Mbele captioned a photo of his neck tattooed with what looks like a crucifix.

A free Donnell Mbele recently posted on his Instagram after being granted bail. Picture: donell./Instagram

Perhaps as a way of showing his benevolent side, Donnell Mbele, the son of actress and entrepreneur Sonia Mbele, broke his silence after being granted bail last week and booted off a TV show.

In a simple post, the 23-year-old captioned a photo of his neck tattooed with what looks like a crucifix.

Mbele was granted R1 000 bail after appearing before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on two charges of rape.

The charges emanate from a complaint registered with the South African Police Service (Saps) in Sandton by his 17-year-old girlfriend, who alleges that Mbele raped her on 14 and 15 December 2024 at his place of residence in Morningside.

She explained that the two of them were out on a date at Clearwater Mall on the 14th.

After consuming some beverages and realising that the restaurant they were seated at was about to close, they both agreed to move to a different venue.

She said the accused allegedly indicated that he wanted them to pass by his place of residence, as he needed to charge his phone. On arrival, that’s when the incidents allegedly occurred.

The case was postponed to 10 February.

ALSO READ: Sonia Mbele’s son, Donell, appears in court on two counts of rape

Booted from show

Following the severity of the charges against him, Showmax has reportedly dropped him from the reality show Born Into Fame.

The show is premised on the lives of media personalities’ offspring and how they navigate being born under the spotlight of their parents while attempting to carve out their paths.

“The producers felt they would appear as rape apologists if they continued with him on the show. Only when he is proven innocent will he get the opportunity to be part of the show? But it would put the company in a bad light to have someone who is charged with rape on the show,” a source close to the show’s production told online publication ZiMoja.

Other kids born into fame are Shamiso Mosaka, the first-born daughter of veteran broadcaster Azania Mosaka, and actor and musician Phila Madlingozi, the son of Ringo Madlingozi.

ALSO READ: Celebrations outside court as Gogo Maweni granted R5 000 bail [VIDEO]

Not a first-time offender

This isn’t Donnell’s first interaction with the law. In 2022, Donnell appeared in court after being accused of physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Reokeditswe Makete.

After the incident, Donell’s mother released a statement expressing her love and support for Makete.

The actress added that she sent her son to rehab to seek professional help soon after the incident.

“I did not see this coming. They had been together for a while, and they were so close and in love. Immediately when this happened, I sat them both down and decided to send my son away to get help,” she said.

Sonia added that, as an abuse survivor, she does not support or condone his behaviour.

NOW READ: Manaka Ranaka shares memorial and funeral details for her daughter Katlego