Crime

By Chulumanco Mahamba

27 Jan 2025

Two alleged Mozambican fugitives arrested in Mpumalanga

Two Mozambican fugitives, possibly linked to a Christmas Day prison breakout, were arrested in Malelane, Mpumalanga.

Two alleged Mozambican fugitives, who are believed to have escaped prison during a mass escape on Christmas Day in 2024, were arrested in Malelane, Mpumalanga, on Sunday evening.

Members of POLSEC arrested a 25-year-old man and a 33-year-old man at around 9.40pm after security officials were suspicious of their lack of documentation to be in South Africa.

On Christmas Day, more than 1 500 prisoners escaped from Maputo Central Prison after taking advantage of the national protests in the wake of Mozambique’s Constitutional Court upholding the 9 October election results declaring Daniel Chapo of the governing Frelimo party as the next president.

Christmas Day prison escape in Mozambique

“Preliminary investigation by the police suggests that the two men are believed to be part of the group that recently escaped from lawful custody in Mozambique some weeks back,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

In such cases, the South African Police Service (Saps) works with a number of internal and external partners, such as the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Crime Intelligence, and Interpol.

“The Saps members and other role players, such as the Department of Home Affairs, were brought on board; hence, after validations were made, the two were charged for contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa,” Mdhluli said.

Mdhluli added that more details about the case will be communicated in due time while the investigation continues.

The Saps said the suspect will appear in court soon.

Fugitives to appear in court soon

Meanwhile, the acting provincial commissioner of the Saps, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended all law enforcement agencies responsible for the apprehension of the two suspects.

“The vigilance and dedication displayed by our law enforcement officers are crucial and commendable. We are proud of this partnership and commitment to ensure that elements of crime are dealt with holistically by all stakeholders with the understanding that elimination of crime requires participation of every sector,” said the general.

