Manaka Ranaka shares memorial and funeral details for her daughter Katlego

Katlego passed away on Thursday, 23 January.

Generations: The Legacy star Manaka Ranaka has shared the memorial and funeral details for her daughter, Katlego ‘KG’ Ranaka.

The 23-year-old actress, reality TV star, singer, and DJ passed away last week on Thursday, 23 January.

Her memorial service will take place at San Salvador Catholic Church in Leondale on Thursday, 30 January 2025, at 2pm.

Katlego’s funeral service will also be held at the same church on Saturday, 1 February, at 8 am, followed by her burial at South Park Cemetery.

The Ranaka family has also planned a candlelight clap-and-tap ceremony for Friday evening, 31 January, at their home in Leondale.

Attendees are encouraged to adhere to the black and baby blue dress theme in honour of Katlego.

Tributes pour in for Katlego

The Ranaka family announced Katlego’s passing over the past weekend.

In their statement, the family did not disclose the cause of Katlego’s death. However, they requested privacy and prayers during this time.

Social media platforms have since been flooded with tributes for the young star. Katlego’s cousin, Thando, shared a touching message on Instagram:

“My angel, my first love, my soul sista. Never did I think that this day would come so soon. My heart is broken. You have left me with a wound that I don’t know how to heal. Until I find the words, till we meet again…I will love you forever.”

Fans and celebrities also extended their condolences to the Ranaka family. Here are some reactions from X:

A job well done you did with Katlego Ranaka may she find peace. Love and Light to the entire family too @dineoranaka @ziggy_ranaka @ranakaranaka @thandokuhle_ranaka and everyone. #RIPKatlegoRanaka — Zola Hashatsi ka Motsiri (@zola_hashatsi) January 24, 2025

What a smart lady #RIPKatlegoRanaka RIP KG. 🕊️💔 — IG : @noxolo_n_msibi 👑 (@nosipho_n_msibi) January 25, 2025

