Celebrations outside court as Gogo Maweni is granted R5000 bail [VIDEO]

Maweni was granted R5000 bail in an assault case,with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which dates back to 2019.

All smiles: Gogo Maweni inside the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday. She was granted R5000 bail. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Traditional healers, friends, and family of celebrity traditional healer Makhotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, known as Gogo Maweni, expressed elation and relief outside the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday after she was granted bail.

Celebrations after #GogoMaweni was granted bail of R 5000 at Protea Magistrate court in Soweto. #TheCitizenNews



About a week ago, the Gauteng cold case unit and counter-intelligence investigators arrested her during a coordinated operation. Maweni is accused of hitting a woman in the face with a bottle in Moroka, Soweto.

Wearing a white T-shirt, the popular traditional healer, 39, looked relaxed inside the Soweto court on Monday during the proceedings.

The matter has been postponed to 11 February 2025.

Maweni allegedly pregnant with twins

Maweni’s popularity came through the reality show Izangoma Zodumo, which gives viewers a closer look at the lives of traditional healers in South Africa.

Before the court proceedings began, Maweni’s lawyer, Marcia Makuse, stated that the controversial traditional healer is pregnant with twins.

“She is in her first trimester,” averred Makuse.

Makuse further claimed that Maweni was unaware the police were looking for her. She only found out when she was requested to report to the Mondeor Police Station on Sunday.

Maweni has been controversial, particularly concerning her personal life and practices. She has been accused of using witchcraft against her former partners, leading to public disputes. Additionally, she has faced allegations related to severe criminal cases, though details remain limited.

Maweni has also made headlines for her public feud with fellow sangoma and TV star Gogo Skhotheni (Patricia Motsoeneng).

The pair heatedly argued on social media, throwing accusations at each other. However, by January 2025, they had patched things up and publicly apologised for their bitter dispute.

Media access to court proceedings

Similar to Musa Khawula’s case of criminal injuria, contravention of Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act 19 of 2020 and hate speech, the media was granted access to record and broadcast the court proceedings.

Makuse argued that allowing broadcasting of the court proceedings could affect Maweni’s right to a fair trial.

The lawyer also pointed out that Maweni is a mother of four young children, aged 12, 8, 7, and 6, whose education could be disrupted.

“The repercussions of this case could extend to her ability to provide for her children and run her business effectively. If her clients were to read and hear negative things about her, that would affect her career,” Makuse said.

Prosecutor Tsakane Tsautse supported the media’s request, arguing that the case was already public knowledge. She dismissed suggestions that the charges were merely speculative, stating: “It is not speculation; the accused has been arrested and is now before the court.”

Magistrate Rozelle Khaye dismissed the application and allowed the media to record and film the proceedings.

