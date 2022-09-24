DStv Delicious Festival rocked by fake ticket problems

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The highly anticipated big day of the DStv Delicious Festival has arrived, however there have been a few delays and hiccups.

The first day of the DStv Delicious Festival on Saturday will see headline artist Burna Boy perform at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg.

But festival goers have shared their frustration on social media about the traffic jams leading into Kyalami. Organisers also shared on Twitter that there were a number of people entering the venue with fake tickets.

Dstv Delicious took to their Twitter account to share that people with fake tickets will be removed from the premises if caught.

“Please be aware that if you are caught with a fake ticket anywhere on the premises you will be escorted off the property. To our legitimate tickets holders – we apologise and please be patient with us.”

They also posted: “DStv Delicious fam we are aware that the entry to VIP is taking longer than expected; additional security processes are being implemented due to fake tickets and unauthorised entries.”

Because of the excitement to see international Nigerian artist Burna Boy, tickets were in high demand.

The tickets sold out months ago.

Hit maker Burna Boy hasn’t performed in South Africa in years. His recent single Last Last has reached over 100 million streams on Spotify alone.

