‘I crossed the line’ – Adam Levine breaks his silence after cheating allegations

Kaunda Selisho

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has broken his silence about the cheating allegations levelled against him by multiple women, most popularly Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

Levine found himself trending across a range of social media platforms this past week when Stroh took to TikTok to explain her alleged affair with the musician in an effort to get ahead of the story. In her video, Stroh alleged that a friend threatened to sell the story to the press.

In a statement issued via Instagram stories on Tuesday, Levine denied having an affair during his marriage to wife Behati Prinsloo.



Prinsloo is a model, most popularly known for her time as a Victoria’s Secret angel.

“I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” wrote the singer.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he added.

Adam concluded his statement by claiming that his wife and family are all he cares about in this world.

“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Adam Levine addresses cheating allegations | Picture: Screenshot

Stroh’s allegations also come after Prinsloo announced over the weekend that she and the 43-year-old vocalist, whom she has been married to since 2014, are expecting their third child.

‘Exploited’ and ‘manipulated’

“[I’m] embarrassed I was involved with a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect,” Stroh captioned her post.

Starting the video off with the idiom “I’m just going to rip the bandage off”, Stroh went on to say she had an affair with a man – alluding to the man in question being Levine.

The 23-year-old further said at the time of their affair, she was young and naïve.

However, the native Texan said, the former The Voice coach “exploited” and “manipulated” her, as she recalled the affair. “My morals were unknowingly compromised [and] I was completely manipulated,” she said in the video.

Prior to Adam allegedly making a comeback into her life, in June – through an Instagram direct message (DM) – the two were seeing each other for about a year, but Stroh stopped talking to him for a couple of months.

According to Stroh, after the pregnancy announcement, Levine, subsequently DM’ed Stroh and asked if it would be okay to name his baby after her – if it is a boy.

“Okay serious question, I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really want to name him Sumner. Are you okay with that? Dead serious,” the purported DM read in the video.

While she never wanted to come forward about the affair because of how it could affect her career as a social media influencer, Sumner alleged that she recklessly sent screenshots of her conversation with Adam to a few friends. She also claimed that one of her friends threatened to sell them to tabloids.

This is why she decided to speak about the affair.

“[I’m] aware many people will try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions. I don’t feel like I’m doing any favours, considering the manner this had to go about.

“It’s a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good,” she wrote in an Instagram story after posting the TikTok.

READ NEXT: Adam Levine’s alleged mistress opens up about affair

Background information by Lethabo Malatsi.