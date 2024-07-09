WATCH: Zakhele Mabasa and Sihle Ndaba star in new comedy ‘One Weeks’

Actors Zakhele Mabasa and Sihle Ndaba are set to delight audiences in the new Showmax family comedy, One Weeks.

One Weeks follows the story of a charming high school dropout from Soweto who finds himself unexpectedly dating a successful lawyer.

Zakhele said he believes the show will bring much-needed laughter to South Africans.

“As South Africans, we’ve been through so much. Things have been quite stressful, and I believe now is the time for people to enjoy some feel-good, family-oriented content like One Weeks.

“We’ll always face challenges, but now is the time to sit back and laugh at ourselves and what we go through as a society,” said Zakhele.

Sihle agrees, highlighting that the show offers more than just laughs.

“One Weeks is an interesting juxtaposition of two people from different backgrounds: the suburbs and the township. It shows us two worlds that are often considered incompatible, worlds we hardly see on-screen together,” said Sihle.

One Weeks is created and written by Chris Q Radebe.

The show is the brainchild of renowned screenwriter and director Chris Q Radebe.

Chris said One Weeks captures South Africans’ sharp sense of humour while exploring the financial dynamics between partners in a relationship.

He also gave props to the cast members of the show, highlighting the pleasure of working with a passionate and dedicated cast.

“The cast showed up and showed out every time. They gave their all, and what I appreciated the most was how they went over and above what was written in the script. Everyone really brought their A-game.”

The show will premiere on Showmax later this month, 22 July, with new episodes every Monday.

Also starring in the show are Siphiwe Mtshali, Mpho Malatsi, and Mangaliso Aluta Mthembu.

