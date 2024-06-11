WATCH: Inside Celine Dion’s health battle – Stiff person syndrome spasms, broken ribs, and more

Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022.

Celine Dion performing at the opening night of her world tour in September 2019. (Photo by Alice Chiche / AFP)

Ahead of the release of her documentary, international superstar Celine Dion has opened up about her health complications.

I Am: Celine Dion will be released later this month, on 25 June, giving fans an exclusive look inside the singer’s health battle.

During her recent interview with Hoda Kotb on NBC, Celine opened up about her battle with stiff-person syndrome, a neurological disorder that impacts the central nervous system.

The multi-award-winning singer said the condition has affected all parts of her body, including her music career.

She described the difficulties she faces when she tries to sing, saying: “It’s like someone is strangling you… It’s hard to do a show, it’s hard to cancel a show.

“I’m working hard every day. I have to admit that it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much; I miss the people. If I can’t fly, I will run; if I can’t run, I will walk; and if I can’t walk, then I will crawl, but I won’t stop.”

Celine Dion’s broken ribs

Celine said the spasms can affect any part of the body, including the spine and the abdominal area.

Using cooking as an example, she said: “If I cook, my hands will get in a position where it’s cramping, but it’s in a position where you can’t unlock them.

“I had broken ribs at one point because at times it gets very severe.”

In April this year, Celine told Vogue France that her condition requires a lot of work.

“Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical, and vocal therapy. I haven’t beat the disease, as it’s still within me and always will be.

“I hope that we’ll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now, I have to learn to live with it,” she said.

