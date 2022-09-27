‘Fascinating and challenging’ – Lira shares post-stroke health update

Kaunda Selisho

Six months into her recovery after having a stroke, musician Lira seems to be well on the road to recovery.

She shared her thoughts and feelings in a recent Instagram post along with a picture that seems to be the first time she has shared a recent photo of herself since her stroke.

“Can you believe it’s been [six] months – how time flies. The second and third frame is where I used to be at! I am feeling like myself yet I’m still on my recovery journey,” she wrote.

“It’s going to take some time but it’s reversible! This process has been fascinating for me and although it’s quite challenging at times, I am happy,” she added.

What happened to Lira?

Lerato Moipone “Lira” Molapo (44) suffered a stroke while travelling in Germany earlier this year. Her management team confirmed the news in a brief statement.

“To Lira’s beloved fans, clients, and associates: As Lira’s family, we would like to take this opportunity to share some recent developments regarding Lira’s health. Lira recently travelled to Germany for a performance but unfortunately suffered a stroke whilst there,” read the statement.

“As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular, her speech, has been impacted,” concluded the statement, referring to a condition known as Aphasia.

She returned home shortly thereafter to undergo treatment and begin her recovery journey.

A month later, she shared an update explaining that she was physically unaffected but confirmed that her speech had been impaired as a result of the stroke.

Another month after that, she celebrated her South African Music Award nomination by sharing another update with fans stating that she was slowly recovering.

“Just to be alive each day is a blessing. To be among friends and loved ones is a precious gift. Many of you have been rooting for me and your support has meant the world to me!” said Lira, concluding her most recent post.

