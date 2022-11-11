PICS: Feather Awards 2022 winners announced in style

Citizen Reporter

In honour of celebrating all who support, inspire and empower the LGBTIQ+ Community, the Feather Awards brought the heat at its 14th annual event, with their deserving feather winners strutting the pink carpet.

Continuing its tradition of glitz and glam, the awards hosted by the Modiselle sisters – Refilwe, Bontle and Candice, lived up to its theme of “being unfvcken apologetic” at The Market Theatre, in Johannesburg, on 10 November.

The Feathers Awards, now in its 14th year is organised in partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation, which works towards educating the public at large to the struggles faced by the LGBTIQ community.

Recipients the likes of Actor – Senzo Radebe, musicians – Zakes Bantwini and Msaki, Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha, alongside host Candice bagged awards of hunk of the year and fag hag of the year amongst others.

Other guests in attendance included Siphesihle Ndaba, Tamary Dey, Penny Lebyane, Rethabile Mabotja, Simphiwe Majola and Lala Tuku.

Pictures

Siphesihle Ndaba and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi. Picture: Supplied

Oratile Masedi and Kamohelo Pule. Picture: Instagram story screengrab

The Feather Awards 2022 winners:

Best Styled Individual

• Nkuley Masemola

Hunk of the Year

• Senzo Radebe

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

• Yvonne Chaka-Chaka

Sports Personality of the Year

• Banyana Banyana

Role model of the Year

• FEW

Cutest Couple

• Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha

Hot Chick of the Year

• Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Media Award of the Year

• YFM

Fag hag of the Year

• Candice Modiselle

Designer of the Year (new category)

• Sello Medupe for Scalo

Musician

• Msaki and Zakes Bantwini

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)

• Tumi Powerhouse

Drama Queen

• Thato Montse (RHOCT)

Social Media Personality of the Year

• Birth of Stars

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector

• Jagermeister

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector

• NYDA

Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement

• Vogue Nights

Best Rainbow Parenting

• Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)

Pictures

Nkuley Masemola and Mome Mahlangu. Picture: Supplied

Thami Dish and Rethabile Mabotja. Picture: Supplied

*Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi. Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho