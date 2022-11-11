PICS: Feather Awards 2022 winners announced in style

In honour of celebrating all who support, inspire and empower the LGBTIQ+ Community, the Feather Awards brought the heat at its 14th annual event, with their deserving feather winners strutting the pink carpet.
Continuing its tradition of glitz and glam, the awards hosted by the Modiselle sisters – Refilwe, Bontle and Candice, lived up to its theme of “being unfvcken apologetic” at The Market Theatre, in Johannesburg, on 10 November.
The Feathers Awards, now in its 14th year is organised in partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation, which works towards educating the public at large to the struggles faced by the LGBTIQ community.
Recipients the likes of Actor – Senzo Radebe, musicians – Zakes Bantwini and Msaki, Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha, alongside host Candice bagged awards of hunk of the year and fag hag of the year amongst others.
Other guests in attendance included Siphesihle Ndaba, Tamary Dey, Penny Lebyane, Rethabile Mabotja, Simphiwe Majola and Lala Tuku.
The Feather Awards 2022 winners:
Best Styled Individual
• Nkuley Masemola
Hunk of the Year
• Senzo Radebe
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
• Yvonne Chaka-Chaka
Sports Personality of the Year
• Banyana Banyana
Role model of the Year
• FEW
Cutest Couple
• Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha
Hot Chick of the Year
• Nambitha Ben-Mazwi
Media Award of the Year
• YFM
Fag hag of the Year
• Candice Modiselle
Designer of the Year (new category)
• Sello Medupe for Scalo
Musician
• Msaki and Zakes Bantwini
Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)
• Tumi Powerhouse
Drama Queen
• Thato Montse (RHOCT)
Social Media Personality of the Year
• Birth of Stars
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector
• Jagermeister
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector
• NYDA
Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement
• Vogue Nights
Best Rainbow Parenting
• Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)
*Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi. Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho